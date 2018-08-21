Their hard work finally paid off, now ‘Measure P’ is on the November ballot

Getting the Fresno City Council to vote unanimously for the Fresno Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks Initiative was not that easy, but community members of southeast and southwest Fresno believe that was the only ways they can see their park-starved neighborhoods get some relief.
And they worked very hard and cleared some major hurdles for the city-wide measure for better parks.
Fresno for Parks coalition launched in April the Fresno for Parks campaign to collect signatures to put a local funding measure on the November 2018 ballot.
The coalition successfully gathered an unprecedented number of signatures more than 35,000 signatures form Fresno voters.
They packed the Fresno City Hall with hundreds of supporters wearing green with dozens of them speaking in support of parks during public comment.
“We are excited about the community’s positive response to our initiative,” said Natasha Biasell with Fresno for Parks about the ‘Fresno Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks Initiative’.
According to Biasell, the goal of the coalition since its inception has been “to create a measure with a non-partisan group of citizens and community leaders that benefits all Fresnans.”
Fresno for Parks is a group of Fresno residents and community leaders who believe that safer, cleaner parks for all Fresnans are important to the health, safety and overall quality of life of their community.
Fresno City Council voted 7-0 on Aug. 9 to put the Fresno for Parks Initiative on the November ballot, putting the future for Fresno’s parks in the community’s hands. The deadline to appear on the November 2018 ballot was Aug. 10.
The ‘Fresno Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks Initiative’ was formed by a diverse coalition of citizens, community leaders, non-profits, and park advocates as a response to Fresno’s declining parks and lack of adequate funding.
If approved by voters in November, Measure P, the parks initiative will provide a guaranteed, local funding source for Fresno parks through a 3/8 cent sales tax in the City of Fresno.
Measure P could raise an estimated $38 million annually for 30 years, costing an average of only $39 per household. Funding includes $17.25 million to update and maintain existing parks and park rangers for safety, $4.2 million for walking and biking trails including the San Joaquin River Parkway, $4.1 million for expand access for arts and cultural programs and $3.2 million for youth and senior programs and jobs for youth and veterans.
“We are out the gate. We can make a difference in 2018,” said Joline Telles on social media about the unanimous vote to place Fresno for Parks on the November ballot.
“Terrific advocacy for Fresno’s community,” said Spencer Benedict
The measure needs two-thirds of the voters to pass in November.
The initiative will help improve the community by investing in bringing current parks and community centers up to current health and safety codes, updating and maintaining existing parks and creating new parks in areas that need them most, and creating jobs for youth and veterans, among other comprehensive community benefits.
Fresno Building Healthy Communities, a coalition of community- and faith-based organizations, residents, and young people working together to create #OneHealthyFresno, where all children and families can live healthy, safe and productive lives, said history was made with the council’s vote.
“I think the vote was a key step, a necessary step to make it to November,” said Sandra Celedón-Castro, president and CEO for Fresno Building Healthy Communities. “Fresno across the board values parks.”
“We are excited to see what happen in November,” she said.
Fresno Building Healthy Communities is one of the partners of the Fresno for Parks Coalition working to create Parks for all.
“Our local parks are an important part of making our community a desirable place to live, work and raise a family,” said Larry Powell, former Fresno County Superintendent of Schools and board member with the Central Valley Community Foundation.
Fresno for Parks was formed in response to recent studies of large U.S. cities that ranked Fresno 90th out of 100 cities in 2017 and the worst in the country from 2013-2015. The ParkScore studies, commissioned by The Trust for Public Land, rank cities based on total land dedicated to parks, how much the city spends on parks per capita, and how many people live within walking distance to a park.
“Our proposed measure was developed with extensive input from community groups, leaders, individuals and park activists, and the public’s response has been incredibly positive,” said Powell, also co-chair of Fresno for Parks.
Benefits of the initiative include bringing parks and recreation centers up to current health and safety standards, updating and maintaining quality parks and restroom facilities, walking trails and landscaping, building new parks where they are needed most, upgrading and building new trails, and street beautification to help increase property values.
The measure also includes strong provisions for fiscal accountability and citizen oversight, which will ensure the funding raised cannot be repurposed, and will only be spent locally on its intended purposes.
The initiative also includes a recreational and job training component, offering after-school programs for children and at-risk youth, as well as expanding access to arts and culture programs.
“This initiative provides a guaranteed, local funding source for Fresno’s parks that will improve the health of our community in a tangible way,” said Powell.
“I stand with Fresno for Parks for cleaner, newer, safer parks, as well as vital sports, recreation, and arts programs that will help keep kids on a safe path to success,” said Pastor DJ Criner of Saint Rest Baptist Church.
Early this year, approximately 275 people including members from Fresno for Parks, community leaders, non-profits, and park advocates, hosted a rally at Lafayette Park to support the initiative for cleaner, safer parks for all in Fresno.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
