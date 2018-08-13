Mom, son reunited following 33 years

Years of faded memories and heartbreak were washed away with a single hug between family members from Michoacán and relatives living in the U.S. at the Palomas Mensajeras program last Saturday.

The tearful event, held at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Aug. 11, connected 19 families, some who haven’t seen their kids, some as long as 33 years, because of money, fear of crossing the border or are undocumented. The local government in Michoacán with the Secretario Migrante (migrant secretary) launched the program last year. The last event earlier this year hosted 45 families and produced several hundred spectators. Last Saturday’s event filled the Consul office in north Fresno with about 200 eager family members from as far as Oakland and parts of southern California.







“It’s a grand honor for us to have this event here,” said Mexican Consul representative Óscar Sánchez of the Department of Protection welcomed the families to the third event held in Fresno. Consul David Preciado was out of town.

“Michoacán is a very important community to us here in the Central Valley.”

Salvador Aguenega, 63, last saw his mother María Guadalupe Sánchez León, 89, who walked gingerly and needed assistance just greet her son. Other than iPhone calls and Facetime handled by Aguenega’s daughter María Rodríguez, who cares for her father in San Bernardino, the two haven’t set eyes on other in 33 years.

“I hugged her with all my strength. I’m so happy,” said Aguenega, who said he was 30 years old, undocumented when he came to the U.S. looking for work.

“The last time I saw her was in 2003,” said Rodríguez, adding they cried upon learning they would be granted a visit with León.

“We couldn’t believe it until we got here. My father was like ‘No, it’s not going to happen. Something is going to happen, and I’m not going to see my mom,’ and when we parked the car, he started crying,” said Rodríguez.

It’s been 16 years for Jacinto Cortes.

Eileen Cortes holds a sign to greet relatives at the Palomas Mensajeras program held at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Aug. 11. The civil program reunites Michoacán parents with their relatives living in the United States. Some familes haven’t seen each other for nearly three decades. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com







According to Eileen Cortes, Jacinto’s wife, Jacinto, 44, and his older brother Pedro, 46, had come to the U.S. to find work. The brothers, both married and raising two kids each, work building parts for airplanes.

Their parents, Primo García Cortéz, 82, and Teodora Malena Torres, 78, were greeted with hugs by several family members. Later they were greeted by the remainder of the 15 family members, who caravanned in four cars carrying 15 family members, including several grandchildren, from Long Beach.

“I feel like it’s a dream, but it’s still something I can’t believe, but it’s true,” said Jacinto, “We’re going to prepare a mole michoacano with family from both sides.”

Jacinto said the family would remain in touch with their parents in Huaniqueo, Michoacán either through telephone calls of video calls on an iPhone.

“We will probably like have 40 family over there (Long Beach) for a party,” said Eileen, who described the moment she told her two children they would meet their grandparents for the first time.

“We told them ‘Your grandparents are coming,’ and they’ve been crying waiting for this moment. We are blessed and happy and grateful.”

Elitania Leal Orozco will spend the next three weeks getting to know her many grandchildren.

“I’m so happy with them now. I don’t know where they will take me, but I’ll be happy wherever,” said Orozco, 71.

“I have 12 grandchildren, two great grandchildren. I’m already getting to know them. ”

Her son, Manuel Suárez Leal, 53, settled in the San Fernando Valley with several of his brothers and haven’t seen their mother anywhere from 13 to 22 years.

“Imagine how happy we are? I’ve seen her, but my brothers, it’s been a long time that they’ve seen her,” said Suárez, a construction worker, whose grown siblings span from San Fernando Valley, San José and San Bernardino.

“She has eight kids in total. We have four boys here and two daughters.”

Marí Arciga Aguinaga, originally of San Miguel, Epeján, Michoacán, met with her mother Abelina Reyes Aguinaga, and was eager to her Fresno home for a welcome home party.

A mariachi group entertains participants in the Palomas Mensajeras program held at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno on Aug. 11. The civil program reunites Michoacán residents with their relatives living in the United States. Some familes haven’t seen each other for nearly three decades. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com







“I was so happy. I’m so grateful to everyone who made this program possible,” said Aguinaga with her mother Abelina nearby.

It was moments earlier the two were in tears and grasping each other after being reunited after 16 years.

Mari said the family will celebrate the occasion with numerous other family members and close friends over a carne asada in their Fresno home.

“I felt like crying. It was a lot of emotion after seeing my children. How couldn’t I cry? After I hugged and had them in my arms,” said Abelina succumbing to tears once again. “Because I remember everything from the past and how we’ve suffered. Thank God, we’re going to get on with our lives. I thank everyone; we were received well.”

“We would Skype, by phone and keep in contact with each other,” added Humberto Mancillas, Mari’s husband, “My brothers in law came to work over here, and they brought her (Mari) when they came. It’s been too many years they haven’t seen her. I’m a little emotional still. We prepared a big party for her.”