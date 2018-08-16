Lemoore becomes the home of United Health Centers’ 15th Valley clinic

Lemoore residents will have an another option for their health care needs after United Health Centers of the San Joaquín Valley opened its Lemoore Health Center on Aug. 8.
The new health center, located on 250 Hanford-Armona Road, became the 15th UHC health center and the second health center in Lemoore. It will offer family medicine, dental care, optometry, behavioral health services.
“I personally I am very grateful for everything that has gone into building up this building and have it here for the patients that we are now honored to serve,” said Colleen Curtis, UHC president and CEO.
Curtis said she can relate to people who don’t have health care insurance and need health care.
“I also raised two children with no health care insurance, and all that. So it’s very dear to me when we opening health centers,” Curtis said. “Because what it means to me with all this growth is the number of patients and people’s lives that we are able to touch and make better through healthcare.”
Besides Lemoore, United Health Centers has location in Corcoran, Earlimart, Fowler, Huron, Kerman, Mendota, Orange Cove, Parlier, Raising City, Reedley and Sanger. Some of those location are school-based health clinics.
“Healthcare is not a democratic issue, or republican issue. It’s an American issue,” Curtis said. “And United Health Centers it’s our goal, it’s our mission to provide the quality health care in the most efficient, most economic way possible to provide all these services for the patients.”
Curtis said she is proud of what UHC has been able to accomplish.
“I hope that federally qualified health centers spring up everywhere, in every community across the United States because there are so many more people to reach,” Curtis said, adding that Lemoore will have now its second site.
“We intentionally built this building and planned to closed the other, but there is such as overwhelming need and we are serving patients and we are keeping both open,” she said.
The first location on 1270 N. Lemoore Ave. is only a block away from the new building.
UHC board chair Bill Williams thanked the community of Lemoore for its support to the UHC, employees and patients.
“I think it is so important that we have access to quality health care and that everybody be given the opportunity to have health care in their communities,” Williams said. “We have done so many great things.”
Williams said he knows UHC board will continue to deliver “more access points, more opportunities for health care ...let’s keep doing this. Let’s keep bringing healthcare to our communities and the people who deserve it.”
Justin Preas, UHC deputy CEO said they have done a lot grand openings over the last several years and every time it is as exciting as the first time.
“We started here in Lemoore in 2014 and probably should have been here long time before that,” Preas said. “It’s been a wonderful four years and now getting to add this new building and new the services is really important.”
“What it is rally about is about access,” he said. “Breaking down the barriers, get patients to accessible health care with wonderful staff and providers.”
United Health Centers will open a new center in Selma later in the year and in 2019 a new health center in Huron will be completed.
United Health Centers abre otra clínica en Lemoore
Los residentes de Lemoore van a tener otra opción para atender sus necesidades médicas después de que United Health Centers (UHC) del Valle de San Joaquín abriera su Centro de Salud en Lemoore el 8 de agosto.
El nuevo centro de salud, ubicado en el 250 de Hanford-Armona Road, se convirtió en 15to centro de salud de UHC y el segundo centro de salud en Lemoore. “Yo personalmente estoy muy agradecida por todo lo que se ha hecho para construir este edificio y tenerlo aquí para los pacientes que ahora tenemos el honor de servir,” dijo Colleen Curtis, presidenta y directora ejecutiva de UHC.
Curtis dijo que ella puede familiarizarse con la gente que no tiene seguro médico y necesita atención médica.
“Yo también críe dos niños sin seguro médico, y todo eso. Así que esto es algo que me llegó al corazón cuando abrimos los centros de salud,” dijo Curtis. “Porque lo que esto significa para mí con todo este crecimiento es la cantidad de pacientes y las vidas de la gente que podemos afectar y mejorar a través del cuidado médico.”
Aparte de Leemore, UHC tiene localidades en Corcoran, Earlimart, Fowler, Huron, Kerman, Mendota, Orange Cove, Parlier, Raising City, Reedley y Sanger. Algunos de esos lugares son clínicas de salud en escuelas.
“El cuidado médico no es un asunto demócrata ni republicano. Es un asunto americano,” dijo Curtis. “Y UHC es nuestra meta, es nuestra misión proveer cuidado médico de calidad en la manera más eficiente y más económica posible para dar todos estos servicios a los pacientes.”
Curtis dijo que ella está orgullosa de lo que UHC ha podido lograr.
“Yo espero que los centros de salud que califiquen para (ayuda) federal surjan en todas partes, en toda comunidad de todo Estados Unidos porque hay mucha más gente a quien alcanzar,” dijo Curtis, añadiendo que Leemore ahora va a tener un seguro centro.
“Nosotros con toda intención construimos este edificio y habíamos planeado cerrar el otro, pero hay una sobrepujante necesidad y estamos dando servicio a pacientes así que vamos a dejar los dos abiertos,” dijo ella.
La primera clínica está en el 1270 de la avenida N. Lemoore y está a solo una cuadra del nuevo edificio.
El presidente de la mesa directiva de UHC, Bill Williams, dio las gracias a la comunidad de Lemoore por su apoyo a UHC, empleados y pacientes.
“Yo creo que es tan importante que tengamos acceso a cuidado médico de calidad y que a todos se les de la oportunidad de tener cuidado médico en sus comunidades,” dijo Williams. “Hemos hecho tantas cosas grandiosas.”
Williams dijo que él sabe que la mesa directiva de UHC seguirá entregando “más puntos de acceso, más oportunidades para cuidado médico ..sigamos haciendo esto. Sigamos llevando el cuidado médico a nuestras comunidades y a la gente que lo merece.”
Justin Preas, asistente de director ejecutivo de UHC dijo que han hecho muchas grandes aperturas durante los últimos años y que cada vez es tan animadora como la primera vez.
“Nosotros empezamos aquí en Lemoore en el 2014 y probablemente deberíamos haber estado aquí mucho antes de ese tiempo,” dijo Preas. “Han sido cuatro años maravillosos y ahora el poder añadir este nuevo edificio y saber que los servicios son verdaderamente importantes.”
“Lo que en realidad tiene que ver es el acceso,” dijo él. “Romper las barreras, lograr que los pacientes tengan cuidado médico accesible con personal y proveedores fabulosos.”
UHC abrirá un nuevo centro en Selma después este año y se completará un nuevo centro en Huron en 2019.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
