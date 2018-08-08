Alfredo Olivas headlines concert at Chukchansi Park

Gerardo Ortiz co-headlined the fiesta held at Chukchansi Park in Fresno on Aug. 4. Alfredo Olivas was the other headline act. Hundreds of spectators took in the event that featured numerous Mexican groups downtown.
MARTIN SOLÍS
Special to Vida en el Valle
Grupo Revancha performs in a fiesta held at Chukchansi Park in Fresno on Aug. 4. Several hundred people took to the event that featured numerous Mexican groups.
Banda Sebastianes performs in a fiesta held at Chukchansi Park in Fresno on Aug. 4. Several hundred people took to the event that featured numerous Mexican groups.
Lenin talks to the crowd during the fiesta held at Chukchansi Park in Fresno on Aug. 4. Several hundred people took to the event that featured numerous Mexican groups.
