‘More than anything, I use my life and my heart to assist all my students’

As a first generation college student, Gabriela D. Encinas, coordinator at the Fresno State University’s Dream Success Center, knows first-hand what the students go through and has used her experiences to help other students be successful during their college career at Fresno State.

Encinas, who was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, was the first in her family to attend college and graduated from Fresno State with her bachelors in chemistry and her masters in Educational Leadership.

Before being the coordinator at the Dream Success Center, Encinas worked at Fresno State under the College Assistance Migrant Program, the Jordan College Advising and Career Development Center, Health Careers Opportunity Program, and Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation Program.

1. After leaving your native country, what were some of the struggles you faced to be able to adapt to your new life in the United States?

“I was a young child when I came to this country and one of the struggles I faced was learning the language. As a child you adjust pretty quickly and children are resilient, however, I remember my teachers being very rude to me for not speaking the language. Kids were nice to me and they tried to help me, but it was my teachers who were not so kind. I remember thinking to myself that I had to do everything possible to learn to speak English. It took me a while to learn but since I attended private school they did not have bilingual education and thus I was completely submerged in the English language.”

2. What were some of the challenges you encountered in trying to pursue a higher education?

“Paying for college was the biggest challenge. However, I networked a lot while in college and I was able to apply to some private scholarships. With this assistance and what my mom and dad could provide I just had enough to cover tuition. This was extremely stressful for me, semester after semester, but I never gave up.”

Gabriela Encinas Special to Vida en el Valle

3. How important is to have programs like the Fresno State’s College Assistance Migrant Program for migrant students living in the Central Valley?

“For students who are in the Migrant program in K-12 and then decide to attend college, the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) becomes their go to place. Since these are students who are first generation college students, they do not have the proper guidance to navigate the University system. That is why programs like CAMP are here to assist students and give them the tools to succeed in college. They have culturally sensitive advisors that assist students and their families.”

4. You graduated with a master degree in 2017, what did it mean for you and your family?

“Graduating from my Masters program was a great accomplishment. For me it was a lifelong dream and for my parents it was a proud moment. We struggled a lot as a family but together we never gave up. My parents always supported in everything. While I was attending graduate school my parents were my rock since they helped me take care of my son while I worked full time and went to school in the evening. It is because of them that I was able to reach my educational goals.”

5. Why did you pursue a master/career in higher education, administration and leadership?

“I have seen the impact that higher education has had on students. For me a college degree means more financial freedom and an opportunity to have a career or profession that one enjoys. My master in Education, Leadership and Administration has allowed me to have the competency to help and develop programs that can impact students in college. Through this program I learned more about Student Affairs in higher education and how to facilitate the academic achievement of students so that we can work together towards equity and educational justice. I love working in the college setting and I’ve always said that my favorite people are college students. I want to make sure I have a positive impact on them and make them feel they can persevere, accomplish, and succeed.”

6. Who are your role models and do you consider yourself a role model for other migrant and dreamer students?

“My first role models are my parents. They were my first teachers in leadership. They taught me hard work, but most of all compassion and empathy towards others. I lead with this perspective. My other role models are the women mentors I have encountered in my education and career. The overwhelming majority of my mentors at Fresno State are women faculty and administrators. They have taught me strength, competency, and resilience. They are tough women who are true leaders and do it all with grace. Particularly they have modeled what it’s like to be a working mother with a demanding career.

“It’s hard for me think of myself as a model for other students but I will say that I deeply love my students and as such I believe in them. I offer my life experience and my knowledge and expertise on higher education to facilitate success in higher education. I try to inspire them when they are down and when the feel hopelessness in the face of much adversity. I too faced much adversity, and yet here I am. Perhaps that might make me a role model but more than anything I use my life and my heart to assist all my students.”

7. What is your role as the coordinator at the university’s Dream Success Center at Fresno State?

“As the coordinator of the Dream Success Center I am responsible for the services we develop, plan and implement to serve our Dreamer/Undocumented students on campus. I train and oversee our amazing student staff to serve our students while they transition into Fresno State as new freshmen or transfer students. In addition, we develop and plan workshops and activities related to educational success, we provide guidance to ensure our students receive financial aid, we also coordinate and legal clinics on campus to help our students with DACA related issues, etc. We provide one-on-one appointments to assist students in an individual manner and we try to mitigate any barriers as our number one goal is to help them graduate from Fresno State. Besides being a resource for our students, I am also a resource to other faculty and staff as they help other students.”

8. What is the most rewarding thing about your current job?

“The most rewarding thing about my job is when students come to see us and seek our services. They trust us very much and they know we are a place of “confianza” we are a trustworthy place. I love seeing students engaged and when they feel down about whatever they are going through, we always help them find options so they feel empowered to make the best decisions. The other most rewarding thing about my job is during graduation. I love seeing all the students and families come together at the time of such great accomplishment. It reminds me a lot about my family and it is truly an honor to have been there for them in that journey.”

9. The Dream Center serve immigrants in the Valley, what would you say to people who don’t understand the struggles of students like them who are trying to find a solution to their immigration status?

“We are all in a struggle one way or another. Some people’s struggles go deeper than just not having the money to afford college. Circumstances beyond our control and more global forces have created conditions where people are forced to make tough decisions just to survive. As children who are also immigrants, they grew up in the American educational system. They are a part of this society and more importantly they want to fully contribute and give back. Through an educated workforce they can continue to contribute in a positive manner. In the end, our students are stuck in a difficult national situation where an immigration system makes is it hard to adjust their status and moreover, there are little to no possibilities for them. This is a tough situation to be but in spite of this students want to succeed to contribute to society.”

10. How do you see yourself in five years?

“In five years I want to continue to grow in my education and career. I am exploring doctorate programs in education. I want to build my competency and capacity to serve more students in a larger perspective and to lend a voice towards policies that work for students.”