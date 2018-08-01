Joaquín Murrieta Pilgrimage will introduce new organization, social media in 2019

By the time the first horse is saddled for next year’s Joaquín Murrieta Pilgrimage, a new chapter on the 41st annual ride will take with new insights from a new board of directors.
This year’s 3-day pilgrimage, named ‘Celebrando 40 Años de Tradición y Cultura,’ ended on a festive note with over 100 riders and pounding music by Tamborazo Cuxpala Zac behind a makeshift corral behind Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Several participants rode all three days from Madera last Friday (July 27) to Cantúa last Sunday, a nearly 55-mile trek.
They were rewarded with music and fanfare under 100-plus degree summer heat in the Central Valley as they showed off their skill on horseback, while spectators under tarps and small trees attempted remain in shade.
Juanita González, the daughter of Julián Orozco, one-of-three organizers from this pilgrimage in 1978 with Sigurdur ‘Mexican Sigui’ Christopherson and Jesse López, thanked all participants and visitors. She introduced that a new generation will assume responsibility in 2019.
Gustavo Fernández and Edith González, Juanita’s nephew and daughter, and several other to-be-determined board members will handle the annual pilgrimage for Murrieta that was started 40 years ago.
Fernández, 29, has been involved in the ride for many years.
“We’re just going to get a committee. A new, younger come in and bring new ideas, so that this event doesn’t die out,” said Fernández.
“This event takes a lot of time, thinking and planning. We want to get organized so that everyone can have the best experience.”
The original ride was held to honor Murrieta and draw attention to the plight of farmworkers. This year’s ride included a march to honor immigrants and a call against deportations and family separations.
Fernández believes the pilgrimage, which is paid strictly through contributions, can go a step further. He wants to make sure the new generation accepts support from the older generation of riders.
“We have great people working with us, like Mr. (Eliseo) Gamiño, who continues to support us. I know they’ll be behind us, pushing us forward.”
Gamiño is this year’s spokesperson and has been involved in the pilgrimage for over 20 years.
The group hopes to make the pilgrimage to social media. They currently do not have a Facebook page, where supporters not in the event can follow the riders.
“We are going to do a lot more marketing,” said González, whose career is in marketing in the Napa area.
“We want to use Facebook, Instagram because we really want to bring that to light.”
Comments