Charreada is a fitting end to this year’s Joaquín Murrieta Pilgrimage

Joaquín Murrieta riders assemble during a charreada on the final day of the 3-day ride held in Cantúa on July 29. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the first ride in 1978.
Joaquín Murrieta riders shows off his talent during a charreada on the final day of the 3-day ride held in Cantúa on July 29.
Janelle Castañeda, 15 and from Hanford, watches the fiesta atop her miniature horse named “Festus” on the final day of the 3-day Joaquín Murrieta Pilgrimage in Cantúa Creek on July 29. Many of the nearly 100 riders who participated in the fiesta showed off their skill with the horses, while Grupo Tamborazo Cuzpala Zac provided music. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the ride in 1978.
A Joaquín Murrieta rider shows his talent with the horse during a charreada on the final day of the 3-day ride in Cantúa Creek on July 29. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the first ride in 1978.
A Joaquín Murrieta rider shows his talent with the horse during a charreada on the final day of the 3-day ride in Cantúa Creek on July 29. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the first ride in 1978.
Clarissa Sandoval, 22 of Mendota, participates in the fiesta on the final day of the 3-day Joaquín Murrieta Pilgrimage that ended in Cantúa Creek on July 29. Many of the nearly 100 riders who participated in the fiesta showed off their skill with the horses. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the ride in 1978.
Founding members of the first Joaquín Murrieta Pilgrimage: Sigurdur Christopherson, at center, and Julián Orozco. Jesse López these two organize the ride in 1978. Photo taken during a charreada on the final day of the 3-day ride held in Cantúa Creek on July 29. Many of the nearly 100 riders who participated in the fiesta showed off their skill with the horses, while Grupo Tamborazo Cuzpala Zac provided music. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders.
Members of Grupo Tamborazo Cuzpala Zac perform during the charreada on the final day of the 3-day Joaquín Murrieta Pilgrimage that ended in Cantúa Creek on July 29. Many of the nearly 100 riders who participated in the fiesta showed off their skill with the horses. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the ride in 1978.
A Joaquín Murrieta rider shows his talent with the horse during a charreada on the final day of the 3-day ride in Cantúa Creek on July 29. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the first ride in 1978.
Joaquín Murrieta riders shows off his talent during a charreada on the final day of the 3-day ride held in Cantúa Creek on July 29. Many of the nearly 100 riders who participated in the fiesta showed off their skill with the horses, while Grupo Tamborazo Cuzpala Zac provided music. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the ride in 1978.
Joaquín Murrieta riders pose during the charreada on the final day of the 3-day ride held in Cantúa Creek on July 29. Many of the nearly 100 riders who participated in the fiesta showed off their skill with the horses, while Grupo Tamborazo Cuzpala Zac provided music. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the ride in 1978.
A Joaquín Murrieta rider shows his talent with the horse during a charreada on the final day of the 3-day ride in Cantúa Creek on July 29. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the first ride in 1978.
Joaquín Murrieta riders kick up the dust and show off their talent during a charreada on the final day of the 3-day ride held in Cantúa Creek on July 29. Many of the nearly 100 riders who participated in the fiesta showed off their skill with the horses, while Grupo Tamborazo Cuzpala Zac provided music. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the ride in 1978.
A Joaquín Murrieta rider takes a young passenger on a short ride during a charreada on the final day of the 3-day ride held in Cantúa Creek on July 29. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the first ride in 1978.
From left, Gustavo Fernández, Eliseo Gamiño and a third gentleman are recognized during the charreada in Cantúa Creek on July 29, the final day of the 3-day Joaquín Murrieta Pilgrimage. The approximate 50-ride began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the first ride in 1978.
Members Grupo Tamborazo Cuzpala Zac wave during the charreada on the final day of the 3-day Joaquín Murrieta Pilgrimage that ended in Cantúa Crrek on July 29. Many of the nearly 100 riders who participated in the fiesta showed off their skill with the horses. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the ride in 1978.
A Joaquín Murrieta rider takes a young passenger on a short ride during a charreada on the final day of the 3-day ride held in Cantúa Creek on July 29. The pilgrimage, which was about 50 miles, began on Friday (July 27) at the Lienzo Charro in Madera with just under 10 riders. The late Julián Orozco, Sigurdur Christopherson, who became known as “Mexican Sigui,” and Jesse López organized the first ride in 1978.
