Joaquín Murrieta riders unite against deportations in pilgrimage Saturday in Firebaugh

Joaquín Murrieta riders depart from La Bonita Store on Road 19 and Ave. 14 east of Madera on Friday, July 27. The first day of the 3-day pilgrimage honoring Murrieta, named 'Celebrando 40 Años de Tradición y Cultura,' started with about 10 riders and ended with just over 20 riders in Firebaugh. A march to support immigrant's rights begins Saturday morning at Firebaugh High School at 8 a.m. then along California State Route 33 (Highway 33) to nearby Mendota. Organizers said they plan to ride horses at slow pace alongside marchers in a showing of solidarity against separation of families.
At center, sitting is Juanita González, whose father Julián Orozco Navarro helped organize the first Murrieta Pilgrimage in Madera in 1978. González poses around a new generation of riders in her family outside of La Bonita Store on July 27, 2018. A march to support immigrant’s rights begins Saturday morning at Firebaugh High School at 8 a.m. then along California State Route 33 (Highway 33) to nearby Mendota. Organizers said they plan to ride horses at slow pace alongside marchers in a showing of solidarity against separation of families.
Juanita González welcomes riders to La Bonita Store on Road 19 and Ave. 14 east of Madera on the first day of the Joaquín Murrieta Pilgrimage on July 27.
Joaquín Murrieta riders gallop their horses southbound on Avenue 23 east of Madera. Friday's (July27) first day of the 3-day pilgrimage honoring Murrieta started with about 10 riders and ended with just over 20 riders in Firebaugh.
Agustín Hernández, on left and on a mini horse, and his father ride southbound on Avenue 23 east of Madera. Friday’s (July27) first day of the 3-day pilgrimage honoring Murrieta started with about 10 riders and ended with just over 20 riders in Firebaugh.
Agustín Hernández, 6, of Fresno, takes part in the Joaquín Murrieta Pilgrimage with family. Friday’s (July27) first day of the 3-day pilgrimage honoring Murrieta started with about 10 riders and ended with just over 20 riders in Firebaugh.