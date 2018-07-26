March against family separations, deportations to highlight Joaquín Murrieta horse pilgrimage

The legendary Joaquín Murrieta will be celebrated by Mexicans through fiestas and other gatherings, and in the Central Valley, the 40th annual Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage.
Famed poet and 1971 Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Pablo Neruda, said in a foreword in the book ‘Splendor and Death of Joaquín Murrieta,’ sometimes known as the Mexican Robin Hood, still rides. Murrieta remains a celebrated figure after more than 150 years.
Hundreds of riders will gather this weekend for ‘Celebrando 40 Años de Tradición y Cultura,’ a horseback 3-day trek alongside highways west of Freeway 99 to honor Murrieta from Madera to Three Rocks, known as the original route. About five years ago, several organizers branched off to hold a second ride that stems from Cantúa to Madera. This second group of horse riders will start near Three Rocks on Friday and end at the Lienzo Charro de Madera on Sunday afternoon for a celebration.
In the route from Madera to Cantúa, the ride begins at the Lienzo Charro (Avenue 17 and Freeway 99) de Madera on Friday (July 27) to Firebaugh. After a stop at the Half-Way Store near Cantúa, a final gathering (July 29) and celebration is scheduled in Three Rocks on Sunday. Each of the day’s activities begins at 7 a.m. Smaller celebrations will take place throughout the route, which culminates with the blessing of horses and riders on the final day at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
The ride includes a march for immigrants and awareness of deportations called the ‘March Against Walls and the Separation of Families’ on Saturday morning from Firebaugh to Mendota. The group invites anyone to march alongside the horses along California State Route 33 (Highway 33) from Firebaugh High School to Mendota at 7 a.m.
The late Sigurdur Christopherson, nicknamed ‘Mexican Sigui,’ is credited as the lead organizer for the original Murrieta horseride in 1978 with Julián Orozco Navarro and Jesse López.
“My dad was one of the ones that started it. My children are now doing it, and my grandchildren are doing it; it’s always a family event,” said Juanita González, the daughter of Orozco Navarro, who added that her was in his 60s and participating in the ride.
“He had said that finally there’s something for me, and that honors Murrieta. The town of Three Rocks is slowly disappearing, and it’s good to bring a light nowadays to today’s social problems.”
González’s entire family now participates honoring both Murrieta and Navarro. Some riders come as far as Los Ángeles, Salinas and Stockton and bear the summer heat to participate in different historic, stopping points in the ride.
“Here in Firebaugh was known as City de los Tres Juntas. It was a place where Andrew Firebaugh had a small boat and helped people cross the river safely. Firebaugh, in his book, talks about surviving an encounter with Murrieta and 3-Fingered Jack (Manuel Duarte), who was famous for being an outlaw, a bandito, but in some cases, they would be considered heroes,” said Eliseo Gamiño, this year’s public spokesman for the event.
Gamiño said Murrieta and Duarte evaded California Ranger Harry Love crossing the river enlisting the help of Firebaugh.
Saturday’s march from Firebaugh to Mendota praises immigrants and their contributions in the community.
“This is a very historical event and I can see, where the past and future come together,” said Stan Santos, who will oversee Saturday’s immigrant right’s march.
“We chose this leg of the ride because Firebaugh is a capitol of the agricultural industry, where thousands of workers came from all over Latin América, particularly México, to live and work in these communities. My father came in 1930 and they lived in tent cities, and they built the early agricultural industry,” he said.
For information on the ride, contact Eliseo Gamiño at (559) 250-1153.
Joaquín Murrieta ride details
Friday’s start is 7 a.m.
