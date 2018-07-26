National Latino Police Officers Association (NLPOA) scholarship recipients at the organization’s annual scholarship luncheon at Chukchansi Park in Fresno on July 13.
National Latino Police Officers Association (NLPOA) scholarship recipients at the organization’s annual scholarship luncheon at Chukchansi Park in Fresno on July 13. RUBÉN DIAZ Special to Vida en el Valle
National Latino Police Officers Association (NLPOA) scholarship recipients at the organization’s annual scholarship luncheon at Chukchansi Park in Fresno on July 13. RUBÉN DIAZ Special to Vida en el Valle

Fresno

National Latino police officers give $15,000 in scholarships to students

Vida en el Valle

July 26, 2018 10:18 AM

Valley high school graduates received scholarships from the National Latino Police Officers Association in their annual luncheon at Chukchansi Park.

The Fresno chapter of the organization presented $1,000 scholarships were awarded to 15 students spanning from the Clovis to Mendota area on July 13. Clovis Police Chief Matt Basgall spoke about the importance of continued education and giving back to their respective communities.

Rubén Diaz, the NLPOA president for the local chapter, helped present the scholarships to students.

According to the organization’s website, Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy John Parraz (deceased) and Vicente Calderón, a CHP officer in San José, founded the Latino Peace Officers Association in 1972. The first annual organzational conference was held in Fresno in 1974. Chapters include 22 representations nationwide, including Alaska, Puerto Rico, North Carolina and Missouri.

Scholarship recipients

Elise Kurisu (Buchanan High) Clovis Community

Kayla Gómez (Design Science Middle College) UC Santa Cruz

Fatima Gómez Fuentes (Edison) CSU Fresno

Genesis V. Chinchilla Zetino (Fresno High) CSU Fresno

Sehar Jabeen (Kerman) CSU Fresno

Steven Youk (McLane) Fresno City College

Mikaela Garces (Memorial) CSU Fresno

Katherine Paola Ismalej (Mendota) CSU Fresno

Jovana Camacho Gutiérrez (Orange Cove) CSU Fresno

Katie Yang (Patino Entrepreneurship) CSU Fresno

Julisa Mijangos Elorza (Roosevelt) CSU Fresno

Adán Gil González (Selma) Fresno City College

Azucena Jaqueline Ramírez (Sunnyside) UC Davis

Paloma C. Rodríguez (Tranquillity) High CSU Fresno

Karina Gil (Washington) UC Merced

  Comments  