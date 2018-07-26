National Latino police officers give $15,000 in scholarships to students

Valley high school graduates received scholarships from the National Latino Police Officers Association in their annual luncheon at Chukchansi Park.
The Fresno chapter of the organization presented $1,000 scholarships were awarded to 15 students spanning from the Clovis to Mendota area on July 13. Clovis Police Chief Matt Basgall spoke about the importance of continued education and giving back to their respective communities.
Rubén Diaz, the NLPOA president for the local chapter, helped present the scholarships to students.
According to the organization’s website, Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy John Parraz (deceased) and Vicente Calderón, a CHP officer in San José, founded the Latino Peace Officers Association in 1972. The first annual organzational conference was held in Fresno in 1974. Chapters include 22 representations nationwide, including Alaska, Puerto Rico, North Carolina and Missouri.
Scholarship recipients
Elise Kurisu (Buchanan High) Clovis Community
Kayla Gómez (Design Science Middle College) UC Santa Cruz
Fatima Gómez Fuentes (Edison) CSU Fresno
Genesis V. Chinchilla Zetino (Fresno High) CSU Fresno
Sehar Jabeen (Kerman) CSU Fresno
Steven Youk (McLane) Fresno City College
Mikaela Garces (Memorial) CSU Fresno
Katherine Paola Ismalej (Mendota) CSU Fresno
Jovana Camacho Gutiérrez (Orange Cove) CSU Fresno
Katie Yang (Patino Entrepreneurship) CSU Fresno
Julisa Mijangos Elorza (Roosevelt) CSU Fresno
Adán Gil González (Selma) Fresno City College
Azucena Jaqueline Ramírez (Sunnyside) UC Davis
Paloma C. Rodríguez (Tranquillity) High CSU Fresno
Karina Gil (Washington) UC Merced
