Latino candidates could notch historic wins in November

Things may have to fall perfectly, but the Fresno City Council could return to a majority-Latino when voters cast their votes in November.
On a grander scale, some historic moments could be written:
▪ California could have its first Latino on the U.S. Senate.
▪ The Golden State could see its first Latino Congressmember north of the Tehachapi Mountains.
▪ Latinos could fill half of the eight state constitutional offices simultaneously for the first time.
Latino candidates have made the November ballot in 17 of 53 Congressional races, 11 of 40 state Senate races, and, 28 of 80 state Assembly races. However, not all of them are in a position to win due to either running against an entrenched incumbent or trying to win a seat that is heavily dominated by an opposing party. The list includes a few Republican candidates.
When county election officials certified their vote count, the Secretary of State’s office verified the votes earlier this month to provide a clearer picture of what the general election will look like.
Of course, the viability of those candidates will depend on how voters decide how to mark their ballots less than four months from now.
Latino council majority a possibility
Fresno has had four Latinos on its city council in the past when Henry R. Perea, Brad Castillo. Sal Quintero and Dan Ronquillo served in the late 1990s.
Fresno City Council President Esmeralda Soria would benefit with a Latino council majority because it would swing the political pendulum away from a conservative bent. (The city positions are non-partisan).
For that to happen, Nelson Esparza will have to overtake attorney Brian Whelan in District 7; Miguel Arias will have to hold off Tate Hill in District 3; and, Councilmember Luis Chávez will have to win his first, full-term campaign against a challenge by Paula Yang in District 5.
Soria ran unopposed in the June primary in District 1.
So, how can the Fresno council get to a Latino majority?
Esparza, currently a trustee on the Fresno County Board of Education, trailed Fresno attorney Brian Whelan in the primary by 11 votes (1,826 to 1,815). Whelan, who has the endorsement of Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, said he expected to win in the primary after raising almost $200,000 while Esparza ($33,000) and fellow candidate Genoveva Islas ($55,000) raised a fraction of that.
However, Esparza is expected to pick up most of the Islas’ voters in November in the race to replace termed-out councilmember Clint Olivier. Islas picked up 1,163 votes.
Meanwhile, Arias picked up the plurality of the primary votes among seven candidates seeking to replace termed-out councilmember Oliver Baines.
Arias, the Fresno school district’s top public information officer and a member of the State Center Community College board of trustees, picked up 1,478 votes to comfortably make the November ballot. Hill, who has Brand’s backing, eeked out an 8-vote advantage against third-place finisher Daren Miller (768-760) following a recount.
Former councilmember Craig Scharton was fourth with 720 votes.
Chávez – who won a special election to fill the remainder of former councilmember Sal Quintero’s term when he was elected to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors – failed to win outright in the primary with only 40.83 percent of the vote in a four-candidate field. He had 2,495 votes.
A candidacy by third-place finisher José Barraza, who got 1,105 votes, didn’t help. Yang got 2,216 votes, or 36.27 percent.
Other Fresno-area races
Appointed incumbent Óscar J. García just missed out winning the Fresno County auditor-controller/treasurer position. He got 55,406 votes (48.72 percent) to runner-up David L. Keyes’ 49,252 votes (43.31 percent).
Third-place finisher Alan Cade had 8,831 votes.
García and Keyes will face each other in November.
Races of interest
State Sen. Kevin de León finished a distant second to Sen. Dianne Feinstein by more than 2 million votes but secured enough support to finish second and earn an all-Democrat final against the 85
De León’s campaign got some momentum last weekend when state Democratic Party officials endorsed him over Feinstein.
“Kevin de León has been a fierce progressive champion for California for years, and is more than ready to have the torch passed to him as he leads California to its progressive future and in the resistance against the hateful and divisive GOP and Trump administration,” said Los Ángeles County Democratric Party chairman Mark González. “We are officially ready to have Senator de León grab the baton and run with it to our progressive victory line as a U.S. Senator.”
Also:
▪ Actor Antonio Sabato Jr., a Republican, will have to make up a lot of ground against 26th Congressional District incumbent Julia Brownley. She picked up 54.1 percent of the vote in a four-candidate field to Sabato’s 22.4 percent.
▪ María Elena Durazo – who grew up in the San Joaquín Valley picking crops alongside her family and went on to become a leader in the Los Ángeles labor movement – is poised to win in the 24th state Senate District after getting 69.l8 percent of the June vote.
Comments