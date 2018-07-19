ABC’s of your Health: ‘Yes 4 Children’s Hospitals’ campaign supports Proposition 4

Children’s Hospitals throughout the state are in need of funds for critical updates to its facilities.
And on July 13, the California Children’s Hospital Association launched its “Yes 4 Children’s Hospitals” campaign in support of Proposition 4 on the November 2018 ballot which seeks to fund critical upgrades to state’s Children’s Hospitals.
The measure, if approved by California’s voters, will authorize a $1.5 billion bond to expand and upgrade California’s children’s hospitals, which handle more than 2 million visits by children each year.
People must be registered to vote by Oct. 22, 2018 in order to vote on Nov. 6, 2018.
“We’re grateful to have such extensive support for Prop 4, which – if approved – will ensure that kids with the most serious illnesses and injuries continue to get the critical care they need,” said Ann-Louise Kuhns, president and CEO of the California Children’s Hospital Association, which for more than 20 years, (CCHA) has been advocating on behalf of California’s eight free-standing, not-for-profit hospitals to advance the well-being of children, promote access to high quality pediatric health care, and ensure the long-term viability of children’s hospitals.
According to CCHA, The Children’s Hospital Bond of 2018 Proposition 4 will mean higher quality care for more kids in California.
The bond will allow children’s hospitals to expand, upgrade and improve their facilities and reach, meaning more kids will have access to the specialized, life-saving care they need, according to CCHA.
The bond also helps children’s hospitals acquire the latest technology and life-saving medical equipment, giving doctors the tools to save more children’s lives.
The CCHAssociation works with state and national leaders to address issues impacting the hospitals’ ability to provide the best care possible to the children of California, especially those with special and complex medical conditions.
California’s children’s hospitals perform 97 percent of all pediatric organ transplants and 96 percent of all pediatric heart surgeries, and conduct 76 percent of all pediatric cancer treatments, according to CCHA.
The Yes 4 Children’s Hospitals campaign has earned significant statewide support from across California, with more than 50 organizations, legislators and other elected leaders endorsing the measure.
“We’re grateful the California Democratic Party sees the value of Prop 4, which will help our hospitals continue to serve children with complex diseases, like sickle cell disease and leukemia,” said Kuhns. “The broad support we’ve already earned from organizations and elected leaders alike gives us hope that voters will approve this measure to improve and expand access to care for the children who need it most.”
The “Yes 4 Children’s Hospitals” has been endorsed by the following elected leaders: Congresswoman Anna Eshoo; Congressman Ted Lieu; Congressman Adam Schiff; State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins; Senator Ed Hernandez; Senator Jerry Hill; Senator Nancy Skinner; Senator Scott Wiener; Assemblymember Marc Berman; Assemblymember Ian Calderon; Assemblymember Laura Friedman; Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel; Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher; Assemblymember Kevin Mullin; Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva; Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio; California Board of Equalization Vice Chair Fiona Ma; Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl; Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg; Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna; Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa; Former San Jose Mayor Ron Gonzales; Fresno Mayor Lee Brand; Kings County Supervisor Richard Valle; Madera Mayor Andrew J. Medellin; Madera County Supervisor Brett Frazier; Maywood City Councilmember Joaquin Lanuza; Mayor Pro Tem of Santa Ana Michele Martinez; Downey Mayor Sean Ashton; Artesia City Councilmember Victor Manalo; Bassett Unified School Boardmember Paul Solano; Burbank School Boardmember Steve Ferguson; Claremont City Councilmember Sam Pedroza; Cudahy City Councilmember Christian Hernandez; El Rancho Unified School Board of Trustees Aurora Villon; Gilroy City Councilmember Peter Leroe-Muñoz; La Puente City Councilmember David Argudo; Los Feliz Neighborhood Council Nick Schultz; Montebello City Councilmember Art Barajas; Montebello Unified Schoolboard Member David Vela; Norwalk La Mirada Unified School District Boardmember Jesse Urquidi; Rosemead City Councilmember Sandra Armenta; South Gate City Councilmember Al Rios; Vernon Mayor Yvette Perez; Whitter City Councilmember Henry Bouchot.
“We’re optimistic that voters in November will understand the tremendous benefits for children whose lives are being saved everyday,” Kuhns said.
California’s 13 regional children’s hospitals –including Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera - provide specialized care for children and young adults up to age 21 who suffer from serious and life-threatening diseases such as cystic fibrosis, heart defects, and leukemia. Children’s hospitals treat all kids, regardless of a family’s income or ability to pay. The measure has also been endorsed by the following organizations: California Hospital Association; California Specialty Care Coalition; Children Now; Children’s Defense Fund; Silicon Valley Leadership Group; Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce; Madera County Economic; Development Commission; Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce; Mountain View Chamber of Commerce; San Mateo County Economic Development Association; Innovation Tri-Valley; Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley; California Contract Cities Association; Fresno Chamber of Commerce; Redwood City/San Mateo Chamber of Commerce
For more information on children’s hospitals and Proposition 4, visit www.yesonproposition4.org.
For more information, visit CCHA.org.
