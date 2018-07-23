Nieto played a key role in crafting political strategies that led to even more Latino accomplishments

Albert Nieto not only rubbed shoulders with the likes of farmworker leader César E. Chávez, former Lt. Gov. Cruz M. Bustamante and the late Judge Armando Rodríguez, but played a key role in crafting political strategies that led to even more Latino accomplishments.
Nieto was 86 when he died in June.
He was described as a man with principles by one of his sons.
Nieto’s son Richard said his father was always doing things to lend a hand to those less fortunate and was always taking people under his wing along the way.
According to Nieto’s son Richard and his wife Lydia, Nieto also worked with Jess Marques, Orange Cove Mayor Víctor López, Judge Al Villa, Ben Benavídez, Venancio Genoa, Catarino Hurtado, Tanis Ybarra, and Esther Padilla in helping shape the future of the Valley. They all played roles in political campaigns.
Nieto worked with Chávez, dedicating many nights to strategize ways to aid the farmworker movement locally from assisting with housing, transportation, and other needs during the long marches, said Richard Nieto.
Albert Nieto also spent many fun hours working with Luis Valdez with Teatro Campesino in the old Tower District. And in the 1970s, Nieto and eight other community professors founded the first Mexican American University in Del Rey called Universidad de Aztlán.
Nieto and his brothers Alfonso and Ricardo were involved in the political area where they had many unrecognized battles and victories, according to Nieto’s son Richard.
Some of those greatest victories included the 1980 redistricting plan for the state of California.
Nieto advocated for welfare recipients and his advocating work with the Fresno County Board of Supervisors help gave birth to Centro La Familia, where he served as director and his vision was for people to be able to get immediate food and shelter.
Nieto’s wife and son said he always believed that major accomplishments could be made when the Hispanic community worked together and he witnessed this through the tremendous example of Arte Americas. Nieto viewed Arte Americas as a tremendous success of what can be accomplished when everyone works together.
As a farmer, Richard Nieto said his father had to wear two hats and a large portion of his life was spent on challenging the farmers in fair treatment of their workers which put Nieto at opposition to fellow farmers sometimes while at the same time Nieto was always a farmer at heart and enjoyed the gathering and meeting with the other raisin farmers.
“He was the honest person that you could ever meet,” Richard said of his father, adding that almost to the end his father could be seen driving his tractor through the vineyards. “He was a man of principles,” Richard said. “He believed that everyone should be fair to each other.”
Nieto, who was born to Alfonso and Bertha Nieto in Santa Bárbara on Sept. 5, 1931, would have celebrated his 87th birthday in a couple of months.
Nieto died peacefully at the age of 86 on June 11, a day after his wedding anniversary.
Nieto, married the love of his life Lydia Nieto, 81, on June 10, 1961, and the couple settle in Clovis. They had two children, Richard Nieto, 56 and Joseph Nieto, 52.
“We were married for 57 years,” said Lydia of her late husband.
Nieto’s oldest son, Richard, said his father “cared for everybody.”
According to his son and wife, at an early age, Nieto’s family moved to the grandparents’ farm in Caruthers, then his parents Alfonso and Berta purchased a farm on Clinton and Cedar avenues which is now the location of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church and Sacred Heart School.
Nieto’s memorial service was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on July 14 at 10 a.m. followed by a reception at the American Legion, Post 509.
Richard said his father always was teaching people things including teaching his wife to farm.
“You learned with him,” Richard Nieto said. “He was smart to the end.”
According to Nieto’s wife and son, the Nieto’s family then relocated to Clovis, after purchasing 120 acres of land to start a dairy farm.
In 1961, the Nieto family won the Champion Dairy Award. In the 1960s they expanded there farming ventures to the Yokol Valley which is at the base of Rocky Mountain in Exeter. In 2002, the Nieto family expanded their farming ventures for one last time and bought a vineyard in Sanger.
Nieto graduated from Clovis Union High School in 1949, as valedictorian and school president and went on to attend Fresno State College and graduated with a degree in Political Science, being one of the first Mexican Americans to graduate there, according to his family.
“He was an independent thinker and spiritual,” said Nieto’s wife Lydia of her late husband.
Richard Nieto said his father served his country in the Korean Conflict as a Captain in the United States Air Force stationed in South Korea serving as a Provost Marshall, securing the nuclear arsenal and his memorial service included military honors.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
