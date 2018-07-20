Statewide Latina leadership program gives Fresno students skills, experience in politics and civic engagement

For Alejandra López and Priscilla Vidal, being a part of the Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) program was not only one of the best decisions the students had made in their lifes but also resulted in an incredible experience.
López and Vidal were two of four Fresno high school students who graduated from the rigorous, six-month, statewide Latina youth leadership program on June 15.
HOPE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization committed to ensuring political and economic parity for Latinas through leadership, advocacy, and education to the benefit of all communities.
“Not only did I get to meet powerful Latina women from right here in valley, I also got to learn skills such as networking and advocating,” said López.
Lizbeth Gutiérrez and Claudia Herrera, were the other Edison High School students who successfully completed the HOPE Youth Leadership Program (HYLP), an intensive program specifically designed to develop the leadership skills and enhance the civic engagement of underserved Latina youth across the state, according to Maya Gómez-O’Cadiz, strategic research & communications analyst for the organization.
“HOPE brought me so many opportunities to grow as an individual, and made me more knowledgeable in many aspects of college as well as ‘real’ life,” Vidal said. “This program took me out of my shell and gave me the opportunity to meet incredible women who were kind enough to share their stories with me. Their experiences involved many struggles, but they were able to overcome those struggles. These kinds of stories inspired me and made me believe that I am capable of anything I set my mind to.”
The program prepares low-income, high school-age Latinas for a self-sufficient future that will allow for economic and political parity through a college education. The objectives of the HYLP include college preparation, financial empowerment, enhanced civic participation, and the promotion of healthy living, according to Gomez-O’Cadiz.
This program took me out of my shell and gave me the opportunity to meet incredible women who were kind enough to share their stories with me. Their experiences involved many struggles, but they were able to overcome those struggles. These kinds of stories inspired me and made me believe that I am capable of anything I set my mind to.
Priscilla Vidal, student who took part of the Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) program.
“With this program I got to advocate for bills (SB 975 & AB 2965 Health4All) and advocate for our group’s suggestion to help our community,” Vidal said. “Without this program, I wouldn’t have known the importance of networking or would have never thought about advocating.”
This year’s graduating class was comprised of 32 eleventh-grade students from California high schools in Bakersfield, Calistoga, Compton, Fresno, Oakland, Riverside, San Fernando, and Santa Ana.
Students took part in four, three-day sessions made up of financial literacy and civic engagement workshops and trainings; site visits to top universities; participation in major conferences including HOPE’s Latina History Day and Latina Action Day; as well as in-depth research projects on issues impacting their communities.
“Part of the program was that we had to hand out surveys to 80 high school senior Latinas and from the information we got back we had to create a presentation that informed people about the issues facing young Latinas at Edison High School,” López said. “One of the major problems we found was that the 93706 district is a food desert and young Latinas aren’t getting proper nutrition.”
In Fresno, the students researched critical issues including mental health and safe driving among their peers and had the opportunity to present their findings to state assembly and senate representatives in Sacramento in May, said Gómez-O’Cadiz.
“We had the chance to go the Sacramento and present our research to assembly members that represent the city of Fresno,” López said.
“Along with other various opportunities, the HOPE program helped me get more involved in my community and inspired me to seek action against injustice,” López said.
The program graduation took place at UC Riverside on June 15, and recognized the hard work and accomplishments of the young leaders who took on the rigorous HYLP program in addition to their academic and personal responsibilities.
“Within my group I built a great friendship with the Fresno girls that were part of the program and with our advisor,” Vidal said. “HOPE was such a great experience and all the HOPE staff made it so much better.”
Since its inception the program has served 3,000 Latinas, of which 360 have graduated from the intensive six-month HYLP leadership program, 88 per cent of whom have gone on to college. The program is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, Union Bank, The California Endowment, Chevron, Comcast, Southwest Airlines, and State Farm.
Programa de liderazgo provee más que esperanza
Para Alejandra López y Priscilla Vidal, el ser parte del programa Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) no fue solo una de las mejores decisiones que las estudiantes tomaron en sus vidas, sino que también resultó en una increíble experiencia.
López y Vidal fueron dos de las cuatro estudiantes de la Escuela Preparatoria Fresno que se graduaron el 15 de junio, del riguroso programa estatal de seis meses Latina Youth Leadership.
HOPE es una organización sin fines de lucro y no partidista que se dedica a asegurar la igualdad política y económica para latinas a través de liderazgo, defensa, y educación a beneficio de todas las comunidades.
“No solo llegué a conocer mujeres latinas poderosas de aquí del Valle, sino que también aprendí destrezas como relaciones públicas y defensa,” dijo López.
Lizbeth Gutiérrez y Claudia Herrera de la Escuela Preparatoria Edison, fueron las otras estudiantes que completaron con éxito el programa HOPE Youth Leadership Program (HYLP), un programa intensivo que está específicamente diseñado para desarrollar las destrezas de liderazgo y mejorar la participación cívica de las jóvenes latinas que reciben menos servicios en el estado, de acuerdo con Maya Gómez-O’Cadiz, encargada de investigación estratégica y analista en comunicaciones en la organización.
“HOPE me dio tantas oportunidades para crecer como persona y me hizo más conocedora en muchos aspectos de la universidad, así como en la vida ‘real,’” dijo Vidal. “Este programa me sacó de mi espacio y me dio la oportunidad de conocer a mujeres increíbles que fueron tan amables de compartir sus historias conmigo. Sus experiencias incluyeron muchas batallas, pero ellas pudieron superarlas. Ese tipo de historias me inspiraron y me hicieron creer que soy capaz de todo lo que me proponga.”
El programa prepara a las latinas de bajos ingresos en edad de estudios de preparatoria para un futuro autosuficiente que les permita igualdad política y económica por medio de una educación universitaria. Los objetivos de HYLP incluyen preparación universitaria, liberación financiera, una mayor participación cívica, y la promoción de una vida saludable, según dijo Gomez-O’Cadiz.
“Con este programa yo pude abogar por los proyectos de ley (SB 975 y AB 2965 Health4All) y abogar por una sugerencia del grupo para ayudar a nuestra comunidad,” dijo Vidal. “Sin este programa, yo no hubiera sabido la importancia de las relaciones públicas ni nunca hubiera pensado en la defensa.”
La generación a graduar este año es de 32 estudiantes que cursan el onceavo grado en preparatorias de California en Bakersfield, Calistoga, Compton, Fresno, Oakland, Riverside, San Fernando, y Santa Ana.
Las estudiantes formaron parte de cuatro sesiones de tres días sobre alfabetización financiera, talleres de participación cívica y entrenamientos; visitas a principales universidades; participación en importantes conferencias como Latina History Day de HOPE y Latina Action Day; así como proyectos de investigación profunda en asuntos que son de impacto en sus comunidades.
“Parte del programa fue entregar encuestas a 80 estudiantes latinas en preparatorias, y de la información que recibimos, tuvimos que crear una presentación que informara al público sobre los problemas que enfrentan las latinas jóvenes en la Escuela Preparatoria Edison,” dijo López. “Uno de los mayores problemas que encontramos fue que el distrito (en la zona postal) 93706, se un desierto de comida y las latinas jóvenes no están recibiendo la nutrición adecuada.”
En Fresno, las estudiantes hicieron investigación en asuntos de importancia como salud mental y manejar con seguridad entre sus compañeros y tuvieron la oportunidad de presentar sus resultados ante representantes de la asamblea y el senado estatal en Sacramento el mes de mayo, dijo Gómez-O’Cadiz.
“Tuvimos la oportunidad de ir a Sacramento y presentar nuestra investigación ante miembros de la asamblea que representan a la ciudad de Fresno,” dijo López.
“Además de otras oportunidades, el programa HOPE me ayudó a participar más en mi comunidad y me inspiró a buscar acción en contra de la injusticia,” dijo López.
La graduación del programa se llevó a cabo en UC Riverside el 15 de junio, e hizo reconocimiento al duro trabajo y logros de las jóvenes líderes que pasaron el riguroso programa de HYLP encima de sus propias responsabilidades académicas y personales.
“En de mi grupo, pude hacer una gran amistad con chicas de Fresno que formaron parte del programa y con nuestra consejera,” dijo Vidal. “HOPE fue una gran experiencia y todo el personal de HOPE ayudó a hacerla mucho mejor.”
Desde su inicio el programa ha servido a 3,000 latinas, de las cuales 360 se han graduado del intenso programa de seis meses HYLP, un 88 por ciento de ellas han continuado sus estudios universitarios. El programa es patrocinado por Kaiser Permanente, Union Bank, The California Endowment, Chevron, Comcast, Southwest Airlines, y State Farm.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments