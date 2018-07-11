New physician residents for Saint Agnes Medical Center

Dr. Iván Alejandro Cortes Torres grew up living in two countries: México and the United States.
Cortes Torres, who is bilingual, would study one school year in Guadalajara, Jalisco and the following school year in Seattle, Washington.
Cortes Torres moved to Seattle when he was only six years old from Guadalajara, after his parents divorced. His mother remarried and relocated to the U.S.
“When I was eight or night I started to travel to México from Seattle to be with my dad,” Torres said, adding that there was an agreement with his mother that he would go back and forth every school year. “It was great.”
When he started high school he stayed in Guadalajara because he was also playing third-division, semi-professional soccer until he got injured a couple of times and his father asked him to focus more in school.
After he graduated from high school in Guadalajara, Torres moved back to Seattle to attend Seattle Pacific University. He graduated with a degree in psychology and a minor in biology.
After obtaining his bachelor’s degree, Torres applied for a master’s in abnormal psychology.
“I applied, but that is when I meet some of my mentors in medicine and that’s when I decided to go to medical school,” Torres said, adding that he was doing an internship for psychology in a health clinic and “realized there was a need for doctors that speak the culture, not just Spanish.”
Cortes Torres, who got married in Sept. 2017 in Guadalajara, went to medical school at the Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara, México.
His hobbies have expanded from soccer to golf, film production, outdoor activities, live symphonies, traveling, cooking, and, foreign films.
The 34-year-old is among the 16 new internal medicine residents who began their three-year residency training program at Saint Agnes Medical Center as part of the hospital’s Graduate Medical Education A(GME) program.
An inaugural Resident Rally and White Coat Ceremony was held June 25.
Dr. W. Eugene Egerton, the center’s chief medical officer, led the rally.
Each resident was formally introduced and donned their official white physician’s coat. Following the presentations, residents and attendees enjoyed a breakfast while getting to know one another. Later in the evening, an open house was held for colleagues to meet the residents at the new outpatient Physician Residency Clinic.
“This is an exciting milestone for Saint Agnes and also has positive implications for our community,” said Nancy Hollingsworth, the hospital’s president/CEO.
The hospital received in late 2017 approval to start the residency program from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), a private, non-profit organization that evaluates and accredits graduate medical education (GME) programs throughout the country.
With ACGME approval, Saint Agnes is officially an independent teaching hospital, accepting its first class of residents June 2018.
“As a teaching hospital, Saint Agnes has an even greater opportunity to attract and cultivate new physicians, in order to improve access to care and better serve our Valley’s growing population,” Hollingsworth said.
Residency is the final phase of a long educational process required for a physician to practice medicine, and is most influential in determining where he or she eventually practices. In addition to its 3-year Internal Medicine Residency program, Saint Agnes is making plans to offer Family Practice and Emergency Medicine residencies, as well as a transitional year.
“Our vision is to offer an exceptional training environment that prepares residents to practice medicine with quality and compassion while adhering to the highest clinical standards,” said Egerton.
Through its physician residency program, Saint Agnes will help to enhance the local supply of physicians serving Central California and improve access to care for residents in Fresno, Clovis and the surrounding communities.
“Saint Agnes is deeply committed to graduate medical education and recognizes that its investment is crucial to transforming health care for the benefit of the people and communities we serve in the Central Valley,” said Dr. Charles Farr, the hospital’s designated institutional official for the residency program.
The first Internal Medicine residency class is made up of four preliminary residents, 12 categorical internal medicine residents and one fourth-year chief resident.
Beside Cortes Torres, the Saint Agnes inaugural class of Internal Medicine residents include Dr. Inderbir Singh Baadh; Dr. Camille Chow; Dr. Nehrab Devani; Dr. Jasmeet Kaur Dhaliwal; Dr. Keerat Kaur Dhatt; Dr. Jeffery Evans; Dr. Ana Jiménez; Dr. Reddy Sanjay Venkat Manubolu; Dr. Hannah Knox; Dr. Shriramsingh Vinita Vishnoi; Dr. Noelle Jerrica Mueller; and Dr. Neilinder Singh Behniwal.
Preliminary residents are Dr. Neima Fatehi; Dr. Endro Faiz Kusumo; and, Dr. Parisa Rezapoor.
Saint Agnes welcomes new residents
El Dr. W. Eugene Egerton, el funcionario médico principal, dirigió el mitin
Cada uno de los residentes fue formalmente presentado y vestía su oficial bata blanca de médico. Después de las presentaciones, los residentes y los asistentes disfrutaron de un desayuno mientras se conocían entre sí. Después en la noche, se llevó a cabo una exhibición para que los colegas conocieran a los residentes en la nueva Clínica de Residencia para Médicos en procedimientos ambulatorios.
“Este es un animador logro para Saint Agnes y también tiene implicaciones positivas para nuestra comunidad,” dijo Nancy Hollingsworth, la presidenta y directora ejecutiva del hospital.
El hospital recibió a finales del 2017, la aprobación para iniciar el programa de residencia por parte del Consejo de Acreditación para Educación en Medicina (ACGME), una organización particular, sin fines de lucro que evalúa y acredita los programas de educación en medicina (GME) en todo el país.
Con la aprobación de ACGME, Saint Agnes es oficialmente un hospital de enseñanza independiente, y aceptó a su primera generación de residentes en junio de 2018.
“Como hospital de enseñanza, Saint Agnes tiene una oportunidad aún más grande para atraer y cultivar a los nuevos médicos, para poder mejorar el acceso al cuidado y servir mejor a nuestra creciente población del Valle,” dijo Hollingsworth.
La residencia es la fase final de un largo proceso educativo que se exige para que un médico pueda ejercer la medicina, y es de gran influencia en determinar en qué lugar él o ella vayan a ejercer la profesión. Además de su programa de 3 años de duración en Residencia en Medicina Interna, Saint Agnes está haciendo planes para ofrecer residencias en Medicina Familiar y Medicina de Emergencia, así como un año de transición.
“Nuestra visión es ofrecer un ambiente de entrenamiento excepcional que prepare a los residentes para ejercer la medicina con calidad y compasión al mismo tiempo que se apegan a los más altos estándares clínicos,” dijo Egerton.
A través de su programa de residencia para médicos, Saint Agnes ayudará a mejorar la cantidad de médicos locales sirviendo al Centro de California y mejorar el acceso al cuidado médico para los residentes de Fresno, Clovis y comunidades circunvecinas.
“Saint Agnes tiene un profundo compromiso con la educación en medicina y reconoce que su inversión es de gran importancia para transformar el cuidado a la salud para el beneficio de la gente y de las comunidades a las que sirve en el Valle Central,” dijo el Dr. Charles Farr, el funcionario institucional designado del hospital para el programa de residencia.
La primera generación de residencia en Medicina Interna está compuesta de cuatro residentes preliminares, 12 residentes en medicina interna y un residente principal en su cuarto año.
Aparte de Cortes Torres, la clase inaugural de Saint Agnes en Medicina Interna también está, el Dr. Inderbir Singh Baadh; la Dra. Camille Chow; el Dr. Nehrab Devani; la Dra. Jasmeet Kaur Dhaliwal; la Dra. Keerat Kaur Dhatt; el Dr. Jeffery Evans; la Dra. Ana Jiménez; el Dr. Reddy Sanjay Venkat Manubolu; la Dra. Hannah Knox; el Dr. Shriramsingh Vinita Vishnoi; la Dra. Noelle Jerrica Mueller; y el Dr. Neilinder Singh Behniwal.
Los residentes preliminares son la Dra. Neima Fatehi; el Dr. Endro Faiz Kusumo; y, la Dra. Parisa Rezapoor.
