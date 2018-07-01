Local caravan shows support for López Obrador’s presidency

Local jubilant supporters of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, México’s newly elected president, took to the streets to show their spirit.
Leonel Flores, a longtime immigrant rights activist, led a small contingent of López Obrador supporters in a gathering Sunday afternoon at El Patrón Mexican Restaurant in south Fresno. After numerous chants for a small set of spectators, the group then caravaned along Kings Canyon Boulevard, Belmont and Cedar avenues.
“We’ve already heard that Andrés Manuel Obrador has won; that most of the governors have already won,” said Enrique Hernández, a Fresno resident from México, one of the celebrants.
The news of the huge marginal victory for López Obrador, a 64-year-old leftist, filled the streets of México City’s square, El Zócolo. López Obrador served as mayor of México City. He will assume the office of the presidency on Dec. 1.
Hernández added the news of the presidency and his “Morena,” meaning Movimiento Regeneración Nacional in Spanish and translated to National Regeration Movement Political Party, could mean the end to corruption and violence to a proud nation.
“We are going to continue to fight for the change that México needs. We invite those who voted to remain involved to make the changes. This is the beginning. Today is July 1, the independence of México,” said Hernández.
“We are so very happy after so many years we’ve waited. Obrador finally won. He had won before, but he was robbed. The entire world recognized that he had won, including here; but, today, finally,” said Leonel Flores.
U.S. president Donald Trump tweeted a congratulations to López Obrador, and that he looks forward to working with him. López Obrador has stated he desires a development and jobs plan instead of Trump’s plan for a border wall.
“We here in the U.S., specifically Fresno, have always supported the (Obrador’s) movement, but we wish we would have won earlier, but we are happy that we are being recognized with the victory. We are very happy here in Fresno, the entire community that has supported López Obrador.”
Hernández went on to say that voting helped to establish a new future for his country.
