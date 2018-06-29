Vocalists dominate preliminaries at Miss California, Miss Teen pageant

On an evening highlighted by talent ranging from roller skating to vertical fitness act, it was the vocalists who ruled as the Miss California Pageant wrapped up its second day of preliminaries at the Saroyan Theatre on Thursday evening.
Miss Orange Coast Katie Wayland belted out a soulful and powerful rendition of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ – the classic by Simon & Garfunkel – to capture the preliminary talent competition.
The 25-year-old pageant veteran won a $500 scholarship.
In the lifestyle and fitness in swimsuit competition, Miss Treasure Island Mackenzie Freed won the $300 scholarship.
The 55 contestants return Friday evening for the final preliminaries at 7 p.m. The successor to reigning Miss California Jillian Smith will be crowned on Saturday night, with the program starting at 5 p.m.
Miss Teen closes its preliminaries
The Miss California Outstanding Teen Pageant will crown a new titleholder on Friday evening.
Thursday, Miss Anaheim Teen Cameron Doan won the preliminary evening wear and on-stage question and a $300 scholarship.
In the preliminary talent contest, there was a three-way tie:
▪ Miss Treasure Island Teen Ayra Demirovich performed a vocal from ‘Romeo and Juliet.’
▪ Miss Anaheim Hills Teen Helena Czochanski performed a piece from ‘Rigoletto.’
▪ Miss Yorba Linda Teen Ava Siniscalchi performed a lyrical dance to ‘Fight Song.’
