Piano playing, swimsuits, baton twirling part of Miss California Pageant kickoff

The swimsuit competition has been synonymous with the Miss California organization ever since Faye Lamphier won the 1924 pageant in Santa Cruz and went on to add the Miss America title.
The 2018 edition – which kicked off its preliminary rounds Wednesday evening at the Saroyan Theatre – will be the final one that will include the swimsuit due to an overhaul of the Miss America organization.
Miss San Francisco Sarah Dahdouh and Miss Hollywood Sarell Diamond claimed the Miss California preliminary lifestyle and physical fitness (swimsuit_ competition, and the $300 scholarship that went with the honor.
Dahdouh is a 22-year-old graduate from UCLA. Diamond, who is half Portuguese, is a 24-year-old graduate of USC.
The preliminary talent award went to Miss Barbary Coast Nikki Holbrook, an 18-year-old student at Brigham Young University Hawaii. She played Edvard Grieg’s 1868 ‘Piano Concerto in A minor.’ Holbrook won a $500 scholarship.
Other talent ranged from opera singers to violin playing to ballet.
About one-third of the 55 contestants participated in the talent contest; another third in the lifestyle and physical fitness; and another third in onstage question. The swimsuit competitors also participated in evening wear.
The final 15 will be announced on Saturday night following the completion of the preliminaries. The winner will succeed Jillian Smith.
Saturday’s pageant will be broadcast locally on KJEO Channel 59 and seven other television stations throughout the state. It will also be streamed live.
The finals will start at 5 p.m.
Miss Outstanding Teen
Twirling three batons at once while incorporating some dance moves was enough to give Miss Anaheim Outstanding Teen Cameron Doan the $500 scholarship for best preliminary talent.
Meanwhile, Miss Yorba Linda Ava Siniscalchi earned the $300 scholarship for best evening wear in the preliminary competition.
A 2018 Miss Outstanding Teen titleholder will emerge at Friday night’s final. She will succeed Violet Joy Hansen.
