Swimming, reading and healthy activities await children this summer

Summer is officially here and are children looking to escape the Valley heat can either one of the city of Fresno’s neighborhood pools, read a book at a Central Unified School District library or eat a healthy snack at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County.
Thanks to grants from Kaiser Permanente, Fresno pools, libraries and clubs will open this summer to provide safe places for children to stay active.
The grants are part of Kaiser’s commitment to create healthier communities by supporting summer activities for children enjoyment.
“We support these programs because we see the benefit of having places in our community where children can swim, eat healthy and engage their minds,” said Kaiser Permanente Fresno chief of pediatrics Casey Gray.
One of the grants is in the amount of $30,000 for free, recreational swimming opportunities at the city’s five learner pools: Fink-White, Pinedale, Quigley, Einstein and Romain Neighborhood Centers.
This is the sixth year Kaiser Permanente Fresno has helped the City of Fresno keep neighborhood pools open by providing a grant to Fresno United Neighborhoods, or “FUN,” a non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life in Fresno, to help maintain and staff the pools.
The pools are already open to the public with hour of operations from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday to children under the age of 12 years old. Teens and adults can swim for free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Another grant in the amount of $5,000 was given to the Foundation for Central Schools to keep three Central Unified libraries open this summer. The libraries at McKinley Elementary, River Bluff Elementary and Central High School-East campus have been open since June 11.
Kaiser’s partnership with the Foundation for Central Schools and the Central Unified School District would keep the minds of children engaged over the summer months to help prevent “brain drain” as research indicates students who do not read over the summer suffer significant decline in fluency which impacts their academic abilities once they return to school in the fall.
According to Kaiser, Central Unified is the only school district in Fresno County without a public library and approximately 2,500 children are expected to visit the libraries this summer.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County received a $45,000 grant from Kaiser for healthy snacks and meals that will be available at the Fink White and West Fresno clubs.
With the support from Kaiser’s grant hundreds of children can participate in activities offered at the Fink White and West Fresno Boys & Girls Clubs including team sports, water safety lessons and swimming and healthy snacks are provided too, officials said. Parents would also receive healthy recipes and instructions for how to prepare healthy meals at home.
The program will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the two clubs, said Diane Carbray, president/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County.
“We want children to remain engaged in healthy activities all year long, so they continue to thrive,” Gray said.
According to Kaiser, approximately 10,000 people swam at one of the five neighborhood pools last summer.
Shaun Schaefer, community service manager for the city’s parks department, said the grant from Kaiser allows the city to keep the learner pools open until 8 p.m. so families in those communities also can swim, which is a huge priority for the city.
According to Kaiser Permanente Fresno, the pools grant also supports community events at each of the neighborhood pools to teach residents about healthy eating and the importance of exercising.
The grant also supports a junior lifeguard program where teenagers from diverse backgrounds and low-income neighborhoods will get the training needed to become lifeguards and free swim lessons for 200 children at Edison High School’s pool.
Details: (559) 621-2900 or (559) 621-SWIM (7946).
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
