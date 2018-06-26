ABC’s of your Health: Valley Fever funding includes money for research and awareness of the disease

To combat the valley fever epidemic in California, the recently approved state budget now includes $8 million for research and awareness of the disease.
“I am especially pleased that this budget includes significant funding that I have fought for during budget negotiations to help families in the Central Valley, including $8 million to combat the Valley Fever epidemic,” said Assemblymember Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, who lead the charge to bring the much-needed funding to address the disease.
Earlier in the year, Salas presented proposals to the state’s budget committee seeking to bring millions to fund Valley Fever research and to help raise awareness in the community. He continued to fight for the funding during budget negotiations which was approved by both houses of the state legislature on June. 14.
“Funding Valley Fever research and awareness is critically important to helping families in the Central Valley and across the state that are affected by this disease,” said Salas. “I commend my colleagues and leadership for recognizing the public health threat posed by Valley Fever and including this funding in the budget bill. With a lot of support from the community, and from valley fever survivors and researchers, together we have made a big step forward in combating Valley Fever.”
Of the $8 million for valley fever research, outreach and awareness, $3 million will go to University of California for research; while $3 million are allocated to the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical Center for research; and $2 million to the state Department of Public Health (CDPH) for an outreach and awareness campaign.
“With valley fever cases continuing to rise, the need for awareness, research and treatment is increasing, too. This funding is desperately needed to protect the entire state from the effects of valley fever,” said Rob Purdie of Valley Fever Americas Foundation.
“For me, living with valley fever has been life changing, having someone like Assemblymember Salas to speak for us in Sacramento makes it easier to get through the bad days and focus on the better days ahead,” Purdie added.
Dr. Katrina Hoyer, a UC Merced researcher, applauded Salas’s action at the state level “to fund this important work” as well as his “continued effort to combat valley fever and help find new treatments for this debilitating disease.”
“Funding for valley fever research is urgently needed to address the public health impacts of this disease in the Central Valley and elsewhere in California,” said Hoyer.
$8 millones para estudios de la fiebre del valle
Para combatir la epidemia de fiebre del valle en California, el recientemente aprobado presupuesto estatal ahora incluye $8 millones para estudios y concientización sobre la enfermedad.
“Estoy especialmente complacido de que este presupuesto incluya un fondo significativo por el que he luchado durante las negociaciones presupuestales para ayudar a las familias del Valle Central, incluyendo $8 millones para combatir la epidemia de fiebre del valle,” dijo el Asambleísta Rudy Salas, demócrata de Bakersfield, quien dirigió el ataque por traer el muy necesario fondo para atender la enfermedad. A principios de este año, Salas presentó propuestas ante el comité de presupuesto del estado con el propósito de traer millones para financiar la investigación de la fiebre del valle y para ayudar a aumentar la concientización en la comunidad. Él siguió luchando por los fondos durante las negociaciones presupuestales que fueron aprobadas por ambas cámaras de la legislatura del estado el 14 de junio.
“El financiamiento para estudios y concientización de la fiebre del valle es de gran importancia para ayudar a las familias del Valle Central y de todo el estado que están siendo afectadas por esta enfermedad,” dijo Salas. “Felicito a mis colegas y a los líderes por reconocer la amenaza que presenta la fiebre del valle a la salud pública, y por haber incluido este fondo en el proyecto de ley presupuestal. Con mucho apoyo de la comunidad, y de sobrevivientes de la fiebre del valle e investigadores, juntos hemos logrado un gran paso hacia combatir la fiebre del valle.”
De los $8 millones para estudios en la fiebre del valle, alcance y concientización, $3 millones serán para investigación en la Universidad de California; mientras que $3 millones serán asignados para el Instituto Valley Fever en Kern Medical Center para investigación; y $2 millones para el Departamento de Salud Pública del estado (CDPH) para realizar una campaña de alcance y concientización.
“Con los casos de la fiebre del valle en aumento, la necesidad de concientización, investigación y tratamiento también está en aumento. Estos fondos se necesitan con desesperación para proteger a todo el estado de los efectos de la fiebre del valle,” dijo Rob Purdie de Valley Fever Americas Foundation.
“Para mí, el vivir con fiebre del valle es algo que me cambió la vida, el tener a alguien como el Asambleísta Salas para hablar por nosotros en Sacramento es algo que facilita pasar los días malos y enfocarse en mejores días a futuro,” añadió Purdie.
La Dra. Katrina Hoyer, una investigadora en UC Merced, aplaudió la acción de Salas a nivel estatal “para financiar este importante trabajo” así como su “continuo esfuerzo por combatir la fiebre del valle y ayudar a encontrar nuevos tratamientos para esta debilitante enfermedad.”
“Los fondos para la investigación de la fiebre del valle se necesitan con urgencia para atender los impactos que tiene en la salud publica esta enfermedad en el Valle Central y en todas partes de California,” dijo Hoyer.
