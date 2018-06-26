Dell Scholar: Selma High School graduate seeks computer science degree

Selma High School graduate Kimberly López-Paulino is headed to northern California to pursue a computer science degree this fall.
The 18-year-old López-Paulino, who is the first in her family to go to college, will be attending California State University, Chico TO major in computer science, a field she had become interested in after taking a computer science class in eigth grade.
“It was such a great experience,” said López-Paulino, who graduated from Selma High on June 7 with a grade point average of 3.74.
She is one of the few Latino students in the Central Valley who received the prestigious Dell Scholarship, which totals $20,000 and a Dell laptop and tutoring.
“I am not surprised by that,” said Luis Collazo of López-Paulino getting the Dell scholarship. “She is an amazing student. A very deserved student.”
López-Paulino, who was born in Fresno, said getting the scholarship will help tremendously to pay for college since her mother, Adelaida López, who is from Guatemala, works at a packing house and doesn’t make enough money to send her to college.
López-Paulino is the oldest of three children: brothers, Samuel López,16, is a sophomore, and Jared López, 13, is a middle school student.
López-Paulino learned about the Dell scholarship from her AVID teacher. She’s the third student from Selma High to get the scholarship and the first female student.
“I was super-excited, started crying,” said López-Paulino, adding that her mother was also excited for her.
López-Paulino, who will receive $5,000 over the next four years to cover college expenses, said she applied to eight universities - four University of California campuses, including Merced and four Cal-State universities campuses, including Chico and Fresno State.
After visiting CSU, Chico, López-Paulino said she felt right at home and picked it as her top choice.
López-Paulino is looking forward to college life.
“See what other opportunities are there for me,” she said.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
