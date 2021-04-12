Armando Valdez speaks with other community-based organizations about the need to get to where the help is needed during an October 2020 event in Mendota. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Cecilia Castro of the Dolores Huerta Foundation did not mince words when asked if Latinos are relieved the COVID-19 pandemic could soon return to normal.

“Was everything really normal before? I don’t think so,” said Castro during a recent briefing of community-based organizations organized by the Latino Community Foundation.

“I feel like there’s hope to not returning to normal, to have a lot of things change,” said Castro, alluding to a lack of adequate health care, food, employment and internet access exposed by a pandemic that has entered its second year.

Without the efforts of groups like the Dolores Huerta Foundation, COVID vaccination efforts and additional assistance to largely rural Latino communities would have suffered more. Data shows that Latinos, who make up 39% of California’s population, account for 55.6% of the state’s 57,930 deaths as of April 7.

As of March 25, only 19.2% of Latinos had received at least one COVID vaccine.

That is why the Latino Community Foundation has pumped $2 million to various organizations in the frontlines of the war against COVID to help increase vaccine rates.

“We honor Latinos as essential by prioritizing their lives and putting them in front of the line for the vaccine,” said Jacqueline Martínez Garcel, LCF chief executive officer. “This is a year to heal and rebuild.

“We can accelerate equity when we invest in Latino-led organizations and priority the economic wellbeing of those that have put their lives at highest risk throughout this pandemic.”

Nineteen groups – including Vida en el Valle ($100,000) and Radio Bilingüe ($25,000) – got grants to promote the COVID vaccination campaign.

Six organizations in the Inland Empire got a combined $220,000 for COVID relief and advocacy efforts.

Third groups in Northern California got wildfire relief grants to prioritize vaccination efforts.

“By working with these organizations, we build a path forward for communities to heal from the trauma of this past year and re-emerge as a more just, equitable California,” said Martínez Garcel.

An equitable California is something Castro and other representatives from community-based organizations have yet to see as the pandemic wreaked havoc on Latino communities where essential workers risked their health to pick crops or stock grocery shelves while other families struggled to cobble the money to pay for groceries, pay utilities or cover rent.

Armando Valdez, founder of the Community Center of Arts and Technology, didn’t waste time springing into action. He often used his own funds to provide groceries or other assistance to Latino families in western Fresno County.

He estimates his 150 volunteers – he calls them ambassadors – have helped residents in 115 different communities.

“I grew up and in the same conditions as some of the folks were experiencing,” said Valdez, whose group received $50,000 from the LCF. “I was being taught something during 2020 because of the poverty, because of our families not having health insurance, or perhaps being undocumented.”

For him to drive 70 miles to reach families in need was personal.

“I know my parents went through something like that as we were growing up so much,” said Valdez, who has 42,000 miles in his 2-year-old pickup truck driving to Dos Palos, Raisin City, Huron and other rural communities.

Early in the pandemic, he and other volunteers made more than 4,000 facemasks from T-shirts and other materials they could find. Those were distributed to rural residents.

Three farmworkers made a cave to live in after they were evicted from their homes. Valdez was able to place them in apartments.

Castro, of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, said the pandemic “feels so much longer than a year.”

“I’ve heard about too much suffering, so much loss, and, so much chaos that unfolded,” said Castro. “But, one thing that I really learned is just about the huge perseverance of our community members.”

The foundation, said Castro, contacted 86,000 people for the Census, organized community members to vote, and provided more than $200,000 in financial relief.

Jéssica Paz-Cedillos, executive director of the San José-based Schools of Arts and Culture, scrambled to convert the cultural center into a resource hub for those who needed assistance during the pandemic. The day of the virtual briefing, the center was vaccinating people.

“We knew early on when the first shelter-in-place order went into effect that the creative sector would be impacted, as well as the community,” said Paz-Cedillos. “We’re pivoting our program in order to provide food distribution, in order to ensure that people are getting tested, in order to ensure that people are getting vaccinated.”

Luz Gallegos, executive director of the Perris-based TODEC Legal Center, said the pandemic “really challenged us to a reality that we never lived as an organization.”

“Not only to be ready with technology, but always shifting gears and stepping up to the plate,” said Gallegos of the work for Inland Empire residents. “Even in a pandemic, 311 of our volunteers and staff were on the ground every day, regardless of the social distancing, just to meet community demand.”

Latino Community Foundation $2 million investment

Vaccination grassroots outreach partners

Bay Area Visión y Compromiso $50,000; Contra Costa Monument Impact $50,000; Contra Costa One Day at a Time (ODAT) $50,000; Santa Clara/Fresno Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN) $50,000; Half Moon Bay Ayudando Latinos a Soñar (ALAS) $50,000; Santa Clara School of Arts and Culture $50,000; Alameda La Clínica de La Raza $50,000; Mi Familia Vota $25,000; Community Center for Arts and Technology (CCAT) $50,000; Centro Binacional para el Desarrollo Indígina Oaxaqueño (CBDIO) $50,000; Dolores Huerta Foundation $50,000; United Women’s Organization/Organización de Mujeres Unidos $25,000; Western Farmworkers Association $25,000; Líderes Campesinas $50,000; Mixteco Indígena Community Organizing Project (MICOP) $25,000; Training Occupational Development Educating Communities (TODEC) $75,000; Acción Latina/El Tecolote $25,000; Radio Bilingüe $25,000; Vida en el Valle $100,000

COVID relief/advocacy in the Inland Empire

Alianza Cochella Valley $50,000; Comité Cívico del Valle $50,000; Imperial Valley Equity & Justice Coalition $50,000; Campesinos Unidos $50,000; Los Amigos de la Comunidad $10,000; La Unión Hace la Fuerza $10,000

Wildlife relief grants prioritizing vaccination efforts

Sonoma La Luz Center $175,000; Napa UpValley Family Centers $140,000; North Bay Organizing Project (NBOP) $125,000; Napa Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center $65,000; Community Health Initiative Napa County $65,000; Corazón Healdsburg $50,000; KBBF 89.1 FM $50,000; Sonoma Raizes Collective $50,000; Napa On the Move $50,000; Movimiento Cultural de La Unión Indígena (MCUI) $50,000; Puente de la Costa Sur $50,000; Ayudando Latinos a Soñar (ALAS) $25,000; Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos $25,000