Millions in American Rescue Plan dollars to help cities, counties

There’s no county too big or city too small that is being overlooked by the American Rescue Plan Act and its $1.9 trillion antidote to the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government is doling out $350 billion to help states, counties, cities and tribal governments deal with increased spending, replenish lost revenue and mitigate economic harm from the pandemic.

California got $26.3 billion; the tiny community of San Joaquín – 4,019 souls strong – gets $756,865.20.

Latino-elected officials like Fresno City Council President Luis Chávez and San Joaquín County Supervisor Miguel Villapudua welcome the dollars, but remain cautious about how much the federal funds will make up for lost revenue and added expenses during the pandemic.

Fresno will not have to lay off 210 employees, including police officers.

“That situation was going to happen,” said Chávez. “Luckily, we do not have to do that now because of the $177 million we have received.”

San Joaquín County – which got $147.8 million – hasn’t broached the possibility of layoffs as it tries to gauge the economic damage.

“We’ll figure it out. We’ll see how bad the pandemic gets,” said Villapudua, a first-year member of the San Joaquín Board of Supervisors.

There are restrictions on how governments can spend the federal funds. The dollars can be used to provide aid to households, small businesses, non-profit organizations and industries like tourism/hospitality.

Or, they can be used to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. Money can also be used to provide premium pay (not exceeding $13 per hour or $25,000 per worker) to essential employees or grants to their employers.

But, they can’t be used towards pensions or to offset revenue resulting from any tax cuts enacted since March 3.

Funds can be transferred to private non-profit organizations.

Chávez said Fresno is in “a good” financial position with the federal funds coming in.

“I have a breakdown of the pots of money that we have identified in how we’re going to spend this,” he said. “It’s a draft.”

At least $50 million will be used to avoid layoffs, and $15 million will be used to beautify the city, said Chávez.

The city’s Operation Cleanup will expand to two or three times a year, he said.

Infrastructure improvements will eat up about $30 million.

“We’re going to be repaving neighborhoods that have been neglected, for God, over 30 years,” said Chávez.

Some areas of Fresno have gone 25 or 30 years without repaved streets, he said.

Chávez indicated that funds will also be used for emergency rental assistance, food distribution, helping set up COVID vaccination and testing sites, and help out small businesses “that were not able to secure the PPP loans” from the federal government last year.

Key investments for homeless services will include not just purchasing three or four additional hotels and converting them into living spaces, but will also feature rehabilitation, substance abuse, and mental health services, said Chávez.

SJ County looks to help small businesses

Villapudua expects the county of more than 762,000 residents will use the federal funds to help businesses and residents recover from the pandemic.

“The majority of businesses have been hurt financially, and people are struggling,” said Villapudua. “So this money definitely helps small businesses. It helps a lot of people.”

The county has until December 2024 to use the funds.

“The county only deliberates how to use them during the 2021-22 budget,” said Villapudua. “We’re still trying to figure it out. Maybe next budget we will specify how to use the funds.”

In Reedley, City Councilmember Anita Betancourt will be conferring with the council over the next few months to figure out how to use the $4.8 million it has received.

“We will obviously be looking at how we leverage these funds to help the entire community,” said Betancourt. Reedley has a population of 25,500.

Previous federal stimulus funds have been used for business grants and utility bill assistance, said Betancourt.

“Since these new funds can be used for infrastructure, we may discuss which infrastructure projects can bring the greatest economic benefit to the community,” she said.

The city has operated “very leanly” for several years, so it was not anticipating layoffs, said Betancourt.

“Reedley has been fortunate in that our revenue sources are spread across a lot of different areas, so the pandemic was less severe on us than on some of our sister cities,” she said.

Fowler, home to 6,527 residents, will receive $1.3 million.

“We are very happy to get the money,” said Fowler City Councilmember Daniel Parra. “We have to get together as a city and decide what we’re going to do with it.”

Parra expects between 20% and 25% being used as grants or assistance to residents and businesses.

“We still have to get city hall back open. We’ve had to close because of the pandemic,” he said.

Because Fowler has fewer than 50,000 residents, it will get its federal funds from the state.

“We don’t know if the state is going to put some kind of an extra barrier in there,” said Parra. “Just give me the money like we’re doing in Fresno.”

Coalinga City Councilmember José ‘Manny’ Ramírez expects the city of 16,906 to fare better with the federal stimulus funds. Last year, the city lost out on $209,000 it was due because Coalinga opened up businesses.

“We wouldn’t have been able to survive if we didn’t open up some businesses,” said Ramírez. “They’re barely making it right now.”

Coalinga will get $3.2 million.

“Anything helps,” said Martínez. “I’m really happy the money is coming in.”