Mural project puts spotlight on deported military veterans

A volunteer pats down a mural during the March 28 Leave No One Behind Mural Project in the Tower District. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

María Dolores Martínez lost the oldest of her four children, Albert Martínez, not long after he graduated from Arvin High School a year early.

Shortly after he enlisted in the U.S. Army because college was something his farmworker parents could not afford.

After he returned from two tours of duty in the Gulf Wars suffering from PTSD and got addicted to drugs to deal with his anguish.

He served 10 years in prison before being released in 2005, and was immediately deported.

“It’s been 16 years since my heart was broken as a mother by not being able to hug my son,” said Martínez in Spanish. “My son has problems falling into depression, and I can’t be there to tell him I’m going to help.”

Alberto Martínez, whose U.S. Army veteran son was deported, brushes paste onto the outside of a building. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Facebook chats don’t cut it, said the 62-year-old mother.

That is why she joined about a dozen other supporters of the Leave No One Behind Mural Project on a recent Saturday afternoon at the corner of Olive and Vagedes where a mural with drawings of 23 deported veterans looked down at passersby.

The project, among several other groups that have supported deported veterans like Martínez, wants President Joe Biden to sign an executive order or support legislation to bring back veterans who were deported.

“I’m asking him for respect, as a Marine, for him to step up to the plate and sign an executive order to bring back our deported veterans,” said retired Marine Lance Corporal Manny Valenzuela, who has put more than 90,000 miles on his RV traveling throughout the country in support of deported veterans.

Valenzuela – who was born in Palomas, México to a U.S.-born mother – served in Vietnam in 1971-72. His older brother, Valente, also served in Vietnam (1968) and was awarded a Bronze Star for heroism in combat.

Former Marine Lance Corporaral Manuel 'Manny' Valenzuela has put more than 90,000 miles on his RV traveling throughout the country in support of federal legislation or a presidential executive order to bring back deported veterans. He spoke at the March 28, 2021 Leave No One Behind Mural Project ceremony in Fresno's Tower District. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

In 2008, Valenzuela went to get treatment at a Veterans Affair hospital in Colorado Springs. A year later, he received a deportation letter. So did his brother. Both were for old misdemeanors that became deportation worthy after President Bill Clinton signed the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 that extended the list of crimes that could get a legal resident deported.

Valenzuela has had enough of proclamations, resolutions, and meetings with lawmakers.

“After you leave, they forget about you,” said Valenzeula, who was decked out in his Marine uniform. “These guys are dying without their families.”

Valenzuela said he was kicked out of the Obama White House for “bringing too much attention” to the issue.

There are more than 3,000 U.S. military veterans who have been deported for criminal records, most of them for drug use that resulted from drug dependence to soothe wartime horrors.

Valenzuela wants those deported veterans back in the United States where they can get the medical attention they have earned, even if they have to serve their time behind bars.

The project has put up the 60- by 90-inch murals in Bakersfield and Fresno. The murals will include a QR code that, when scanned, provides the story about an individual on the mural or read a letter they have written.

Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana and her mother, Guillermina Santana, prepare a mural for posting at the March 28 Leave No One Behind Mural Project ceremony in the Tower District. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

So far, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ García, both Illinois Democrats, have introduced legislation in support of deported veterans.

Duckworth, a U.S. Army veteran, wrote a Jan. 20 letter to Biden requesting he stop deportations of veterans, bring the deported home, provide better access to VA medical care, and, improve naturalization efforts for non-citizen soldiers.

García is pushing the New Way Forward Act, legislation introduced on Jan. 26 that would allow judges to consider military service before issuing a deportation and would redefine deportable categories. He has appeared at ceremonies for the Leave No One Behind Mural Project.

Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana – a doctoral student at UC Davis who earned a master’s degree at Fresno State – said deported veterans and their families can’t wait for lawmakers or the president to act.

“This is not a Trump vs. Biden issue,” said said. “We want action on something that should have been fixed or should never have happened.”

Jennifer Martínez-Medina, a doctoral candidate and political science instructor at Portland State University, is part of the mural project. She is also the sister of Martínez, the deported veteran from Arvin.

María Dolores Martínez said her son, deported U.S. Army veteran Albert Martínez, wanted to be a police officer but ran into problems with drug addiction after he returned from the Gulf War with PTSD. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

She said it doesn’t make sense to deny VA care to deported veterans who are in need of medical attention for PTSD.

“The House has passed legislation to help Dreamers and farmworkers, right?” said Martínez-Medina, who said immigration reform should include deported veterans like her brother.

Her brother, who was 3 years old when his parents brought him to the U.S., is living in Guanajuato, Guanajuato, where he is an English instructor.

“When my son put on that uniform, they told him ‘Don’t worry, a veteran is never deported. A veteran will always be a U.S. citizen,’” said the mother. “And look, nothing is true.

“I want them to comply with their words.”