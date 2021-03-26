Latino leaders demand accountability from Fresno County officials, Foster Farms

State Sen. María Elena Durazo, D-Los Ángeles, wants a state investigation into relationship between Fresno County health officials and Foster Farms. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

When Assemblymember Lorena González read a newspaper story that unearthed how Fresno County Health Department workers tipped off Foster Farms about a surprise, COVID-19 health and safety inspection from Cal/OSHA, the San Diego Democrat was rattled.

“For so many of us, this is not new,” said González during a March 25 virtual press briefing with other members of the 29-strong California Latino Legislative Caucus.

“So many of us, of course, are children or grandchildren of farmworkers,” she said. “My father came here in the 1960s and we always talked about coordination between the farmers and, unfortunately at that time, the Border Patrol or la migra as we’d say.”

That coordination, said González, showed Latino immigrants “not to trust the government in any form.”

“We like to think we’ve changed that. We’ve gotten elected. We’re here, and we’re here to provide that type of guidance and trust for our own community.

“So when something like this happens, it takes us back to that time when our community had no real voice in government, had no real voice in these protections, and knew to fear the government,” said González.

State Sen. María Elena Durazo, the Los Ángeles Democrat who is the Latino caucus chair, announced the caucus is asking Gov. Gavin Newsom for a “comprehensive investigation to restore trust in a system designed to protect the health interests of all workers and not coddle and enable corporations that value profits over employees.”

The Bee story by reporter Manuela Tobias said county health officials warned company executives about the Cal/OSHA inspection and went on to coach the corporation on talking points, withheld information from the public and issued no COVID-related corrective actions.

At least five workers at the Cherry Avenue plant have died from COVID-19 while hundreds have been infected, according to Cal/OSHA and the company.

Fresno County Chief Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau said The Bee story was misleading because the meeting planned in the emails was never meant to be a surprise visit.

“We feel it was inaccurate and misrepresented the facts of what happened,” Rousseau told The Bee on Thursday. “In this situation, the Attorney General’s Office was comfortable with our approach.”

Rousseau said the county had already done a surprise visit, and the emails referred to a follow-up visit. County workers, he told The Bee, have filled a void caused by overwhelmed state regulators.

The story and the Latino caucus response, he said, “throws us under the bus, runs over us a couple of times.”

Rousseau said county health officials have never colluded with companies like Foster Farms.

Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, who has clashed with county supervisors over their response to the pandemic, said the public must know that “their public health officers are protecting workers.”

“If a county public health department is more concerned about helping a business owner rather than safeguarding the health and well-being of people who work at this business, what are we to think?” asked Arámbula.

He said a state investigation “is needed to help us restore trust in the system.”

State Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, represents a chunk of the San Joaquín Valley stretching from south of Ripon to just north of Avenal. While visiting farmworkers in the Kerman area, she heard field laborers complain they were not provided PPE.

“They also claimed that their employers were being tipped off as to inspection dates and times,” she said. “Throughout the pandemic, accountability has failed our most vulnerable workers. How can we expect (workers) to trust us when we have not earned it?”

Caballero said the health and safety of workers should be the primary goal of every county health department.

“If we need to change the laws to make that explicitly clear, I’m sure we can accommodate that,” said Caballero.

Durazo, the caucus chair who was born in Madera, said the public needs answers.

“We expect a serious, comprehensive investigation to restore trust in a system designed to protect the health interests of all workers and not coddle and enable corporations that value profits over people and their employees,” said Durazo.