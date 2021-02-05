High school students to test their smarts in their “Super Bowl”

Area high schools will participate in the High School Academic Decathlon on Feb. 6. All of the competition will be online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

For the 30th year in the history of the Fresno County Academic Decathlon, television news anchor Rich Rodríguez will serve as the quizmaster for the so-called Super Bowl of high school academics on Saturday (Feb. 6).

Rodríguez, an anchor for KMPH Channel 26, will not be asking the Super Quiz questions in front of competing students and their raucous followers inside a packed high school gym.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken care of that.

The 39th annual competition will be done virtually, with the Super Quiz – the only portion of the competition open to the public – shown live at 6 p.m. Saturday on CMAC television.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 on CMAC.

KMPH Channel 26 news anchor Rich Rodríguez will serve as quizmaster for the 30th year at the Feb. 6, 2021 Fresno County Academic Decathlon. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Teams from 23 high schools will compete in 10 examinations in art, music, language and literature, economics, mathematics, science, social science, speech, interview and essay.

This year’s theme is ‘The Cold War.’

Two-time defending champion University High School is expected to move into second on the all-time winners list. It shares second with Roosevelt High School with eight wins.

Edison High, the all-time leader with 19 titles, will not field a team this year. The school, which broke a 4-year winning streak by University in 2019, has struggled in recent years to field a full team of 12 students. Last year, Edison finished 13th overall without a full team.

The winning team will advance to the virtual state decathlon March 25-28. The California champion will advance to the virtual national decathlon April 29-May 1.

In addition to bragging rights, students will divide more than $8,000 in scholarships.

Participating schools are University, Bullard, Big Picture, Bullard, Cambridge, Caruthers, Central, Clovis, Clovis East, Clovis North, Clovis West, Coalinga, Design Science, Duncan Polytechnical, Firebaugh, Fowler, Hoover, Kerman, Kingsburg, Reedley, Roosevelt, Sanger, and, Washington Union.

Madera County

Matilda Torres High, the Valley’s newest high school, will be among the eight schools at Saturday’s online competition.

The Super Quiz will be held at 2:30 p.m. but will not be available to the public online.

Speech and interview events were held on Jan. 23.

Other participating schools include Chawanakee Academy, Chowchilla, Glacier High Charter, Liberty, Madera, Madera South, and Yosemite.

Results will be posted on Feb. 12.

Merced County

The Merced County competition will involve 80 students from Golden Valley, Merced, El Capitán, Livingston, Delhi, Le Grand and Buhach Colony high schools.

The Super Quiz will be held Feb. 6 through the Zoom virtual platform.

“Thank you to the MCOE and school district staff for adapting and modifying this event to make it as safe as possible for everyone involved,” said Merced County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steve Tietjen. “I’d also like to thank the decathletes for participating in what will be a unique competition.”

On Feb. 9, the awards ceremony will be livestreamed in the evening, tentatively on YouTube.

Tulare County

The Tulare County Academic Decathlon will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 6).

Students will use a closed platform for the Super Squiz, which will not be available to the public.

Results will be available online on Feb. 9 on the Common Core Connect website as well as the Tulare County Office of Education website.

Stanislaus County

Eleven high schools will compete online on Saturday, including the Super Quiz.

Oakdale High has won 18 of the last 20 competitions, including last year.

Other competitors include Hughson (the 2017 and 2019 winners), Beyer, Central Catholic, Ceres, Davis, Enochs, Johansen, Modesto, Patterson, and, Valley Charter.

San Joaquín County

This year’s academic decathlon will also be held online.