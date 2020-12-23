How well do you know CSU’s next chancellor? Used police car, Hawaiian music & more

Fresno State University President Joseph I. Castro said a sculpture of a farmworker carrying a ladder, a Richard Arenas work presented to him in 2013, reminds him of his grandparents’ farmworker background. jesparza@fresnobee.com

Dr. Joseph I. Castro is best known for his “Be Bold!” mantra he has used to inspire Fresno State students, parents and community.

He has raised record funds for Fresno State as its president, while overseeing record enrollment and graduation rates.

In a few days, as the incoming California State University chancellor, he will become the first Mexican American to lead the system’s 485,549 students.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a virtual fireside chat earlier this month, called him “a rock star.”

“I told him I was almost tearing up when he got the job because of the work he’s been doing,” said Newsom.

Joseph I. Castro served as UC Director for Academic Programs in the San Joaquin Valley HANDOUT

The Hanford High student who would wait with a bag of burritos his mother made to catch a bus to the Chicano Youth Leadership Conference in Sacramento has become well known in Fresno.

But how well do you know the 54-year-old grandson of Mexican immigrants from Michoacán?

What do Castro, a used police car, tennis, Hawaii and ZZ Top have in common?

Read below.

Q. What was your favorite class in high school? Why?

“My favorite class in high school was called Current Events. It was a high school version of a political science class. This class undoubtedly inspired me to major in political science when I arrived at UC Berkeley.”

Dr. Joseph I. Castro was officially installed as the eighth president of Fresno State University during in May 2014 investiture ceremony attended by about 1,000 people at the Save Mart Center. Juan Esparza Loera jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Q. Did you stop playing tennis after high school, or do you still play?

“I loved playing tennis. I played at least once daily (and often more) throughout my four years of high school. My closest friends from Hanford were — and still are — from that team. We were undefeated my senior year of high school and I loved that our coach gave each member of that special team The Most Valuable Player trophy. I learned life lessons about patience, discipline, endurance, and teamwork during those years. I played occasionally in college and even less afterward. I prefer to walk, hike and swim now that I have fully discovered the beauty of the mountains and ocean.”

Q. What one food that your mother makes that is your favorite?

“My favorite dish made by my mother while I was growing up was chile verde. She would buy fresh tomatillo and take extensive time to prepare it for dinner. This would usually happen on a Sunday or Monday evening because those were her days off from work as a beautician.”

Fresno State honored U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera with tributes, gifts and folkloric dancing at the Satellite Student Union. Herrera is the first Latino to hold that position. Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro offered Herrera office space at the university. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Q. What is your favorite Mexican food?

“Today, my favorite Mexican dish is made by Mary. It includes fresh nopales, ground turkey, jalapeños, fire-roasted tomatoes, and salsa verde and is served over jasmine rice. She usually makes enough for me to enjoy it for at least two dinners and a few lunches during a given week!”

Q. Are you a morning person or an evening person?

“That’s a great question. I used to be more of an evening person going through college and earlier in my professional career, though I would still get up relatively early for class or work. In the last few years, I have become more of a morning person. I wake up before anyone else in the house, make a pot of hot Hawaiian Kona coffee, enjoy breakfast, listen to music, read a few papers on my iPad, and get prepared for my day.”

Larry Salinas snaps a photo of Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro and a student and her family during August 2019 barbecue for dorm residents. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Q. Your favorite color? Doesn’t have to be Bulldog Red.

“Since 2013, I have preferred red. Red and blue are my two favorites. Go Dodgers!”

Q. What music do you listen to that makes you happy?

“I have an eclectic taste in music. It ranges from Adele to ZZ Top and everything in between. I am happiest listening to Hawaiian music, especially from the late Israel Kamakawiwo’ole or Willie K. Mary and I developed a relationship with Willie K, while he was alive, and we would see him often during our visits to Hawaii.”

Q. What was the first car you bought? Did you have to save money for it?

“My first car was a used Chevrolet Impala that my grandfather helped me purchase while I was in college. I was responsible for maintaining it. It was a former police car and served me well while I was in college.”

Fresno State president Dr. Joseph I. Castro and his wife, Mary, were fashion models at the December 2013 League of Mexican American Women’s 38th Fiesta Navideña/Betty Rodríguez Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser. Juan Esparza Loera jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Q. When did you first use the word ‘bold’ to motivate students? Did you test it out with Mary?

“I began thinking about this idea shortly after becoming President in Fall 2013. Mary thought it was worth a try. I first used it publicly in my Spring Assembly speech in January 2014 because I was concerned that students, faculty and staff were holding back their best ideas after going through the trauma of the Great Recession. They are not holding back anymore!” (Smile)

Q. What are you best at when it comes to cooking?

“I cook a good breakfast, but my best cooking is outside using the BBQ grill. I prepare fish, chicken, burgers, steaks, oysters and even lobster on very special occasions. My oldest son, Isaac, is the master of the grill. For Thanksgiving, we cooked a spatchcock turkey on the BBQ grill and it was delicious!”

Q. Favorite type of ice cream?

“Chocolate chip or peach from Superior Dairy in Hanford or the Gibson Farm Market.”

Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro, UC Merced chancellor Dorothy Leland, California Community Colleges Board of Governors member Arnoldo Avalos and Fresno State provost Lynnette Zelezny spoke about challenges and priorities to their systems at the second California Latino Leadership Education Summit at Fresno State In March 2017. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Q. What book are you currently reading?

“‘Promised Land’ by President Obama. A great read!”

Q. Favorite Christmas movie?

“‘The Family Man.’ That final scene in the airport always gets me, almost as much as the final scene of Up (with the kids on stage), which always reminds me of my grandfather.”

Q. What subject in high school was less appealing to you?

“Chemistry. I worked really hard for that B and never looked back!”

Q. What was your GPA in high school?

“I believe it was around 3.7. My high school had few AP or Honors courses at the time, so there was not the opportunity to get that extra point for an A or B.”

Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro read ‘Chato’s Kitchen’ to children at the fourth annual Feria de la Educación at Fresno State. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Q. Are you farsighted or nearsighted? When did you start wearing glasses?

“I am nearsighted. I started wearing glasses toward the end of college.”

Q. How did you become a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and not the San Francisco Giants?

“My grandfather loved the Giants, so I spent countless hours as a kid watching them with him. I became a fan of the Dodgers when we lived in Santa Barbara in the early 2000s. I am excited about the opportunity to see more games at Dodger Stadium after we move to Long Beach.”

Yesenia Thompson of Lindsay raises her arms in celebration after being named the University Graduate Medalist by Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro at 2015 commencement inside the Save Mart Center. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Q. It appears Hawaii is your favorite place for a vacation? When did you first visit the islands, and what do you like about them?

“Yes, Hawaii is our favorite place to vacation, though Santa Barbara is a close second. Mary and I visited Hawaii for the first time during our honeymoon and we have tried to go (before COVID) at least twice annually since I have become president of Fresno State, usually for the Independence Day and New Year’s holidays. We both can completely relax there. She reads her favorite books and listens to music, while Jess and I swim in the ocean. We enjoy taking walks and short drives together and visiting our favorite restaurants or cooking meals (always involving fresh fish) where we are staying. Mary and I have also developed some close friendships there so it is nice to reconnect with these special friends during our visits. If all goes as planned, we will spend extended periods of time there during our retirement years.”

Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro takes part in the 21st annual César E. Chávez Garlanding Ceremony and Celebration at Fresno State’s Peace Garden on March 29, 2020. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Q. Twitter, Facebook or Instagram? Which one do you depend on more?

“I use Twitter and Instagram to stay connected with our students and Facebook to stay connected to family and friends. I plan to stay engaged with social media as chancellor. The students of the CSU deserve to know their chancellor and I want to know them.”

Q. What do you love the most about the Latino graduation celebration?

“There is no event I have ever experienced like the Latino graduation celebration at Fresno State. The processing in of the graduates (almost all the first in their families to earn a degree), the music, the families (especially the parents and grandparents who have sacrificed everything for this moment), the flags, and the energy all combine to make it unbelievably meaningful. It is always the last graduation of the weekend when Mary and I are digging deep for every last bit of energy we have to shake the hands of (or in Mary’s case, to hug) each graduate.”