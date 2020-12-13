Another Calderón, the fifth, joins state Assembly

Freshman Assemblywoman Lisa Calderón, D-Whittier, foreground center, and other members of the state Assembly are sworn-in to office at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Pool/AP

Her husband (Charles Calderón) has served.

So has her stepson and two brothers-in-law (Thomas and Ronald Calderón).

Last week, Lisa Calderón became the fifth family member to represent the Whittier area in the state Assembly.

However, the 55-year-old Democrat states – despite that family political pedigree – she is her own person when it comes to making decisions that will benefit the 57th Assembly District.

Calderón, who took the oath of office Dec. 7 inside the Golden 1 Center with no family members present due to the COVID-19 pandemic, points to her own background.

Her parents picked tomatoes and cotton in the Mendota-Firebaugh area of the San Joaquín Valley. Calderón spent many summers there, and has family there and in Fresno.

She worked her way through college as a night-shift waitress in a Sacramento restaurant, often serving politicians and lobbyists.

She worked in the Los Ángeles office for then-Assembly Speaker Willie Brown Jr., but stayed in southern California when he became San Francisco mayor.

“No one has handed Lisa anything in life,” reads her campaign literature. “That has made her fiercely independent. Her own woman.”

Calderón, a Democrat, defeated Republican opponent Jéssica Martínez, with 60.5% of the vote.

Calderón, who left her job after 25 years in government affairs for Southern California Edison the week before being sworn in, said she had an itch for politics years before she married (1997) into a Calderón political dynasty that began when her now-husband Charles Calderón won an Assembly seat in 1982.

“Politics is something that, once you work in it, it always pulls you back,” said Calderón during a telephone interview within hours of being sworn into office.

Getting her feet wet while working for Brown, and later watching her husband and other family members whetted that appetite.

“I had a family’s perspective, then I got to see it from a mother’s perspective,” said Calderón, who succeeds her stepson, Ian Calderón, who decided to retire early.

At Southern California Edison, Calderón managed the corporation’s sponsorships with the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) and the Latino Leaders Network.

She also volunteered on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016. Calderón was named the Democratic Party’s woman of the year in her Assembly district in 2009.

That itch for politics can be traced back to her years as a waitress.

“I started paying more attention to the fact that I lived in the capital of California,” she said. “I had visited the Capitol as a young kid, and I just got interested in politics.”

After graduating from Sacramento State with a business degree in marketing, Calderón worked for an Assembly campaign in southern California. The candidate lost, but she saw it as an opportunity to return to Sacramento and seek an entry-level position.

That’s when the opening in Brown’s LA office opened up.

Those years became “a great bootcamp” in learning how to serve constituents’ needs, she said.

Democratic Assemblymembers, from left to right, José Medina of Riverside, Wendy Carrillo of Los Ángeles, Lisa Calderón of Whittier, and Rudy Salas Jr. of Bakersfield pose for a photo after taking the oath of office in Sacramento on Dec. 7. Rich Pedroncelli Pool/AP

Her priorities?

“When I started my campaign, the issues on top of my list were definitely protecting jobs with benefits,” said Calderón. “People want to know that they can retire some day, and make a decision to send their children to college.”

Health care, and access to affordable child care are also important, she said.

“People have to decide if they have to work, or stay at home,” said Caledrón. “In my district, child care is very difficult to find or very expensive in a working class district.

“Many families are not only raising their young children, but also taking care of their aging parents because maybe their parents do not have a pension or retirement fund.”

Calderón thinks about her grandmother who never had a pension.

“Those are things I care about,” she said.

Calderón also addresses the need to focus on climate change, homelessness, and COVID-19 relief for businesses and residents.

In her first official act as Assemblymember, Calderón was among the lawmakers who seconded Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón’s bid for his post.

“I believe the single most important vote for legislators is his or her vote on the state budget, and who will lead us in that process,” she said. “The budget reflects who we are as individuals and who we are as a state.

“It represents our personal values and the promises made to the communities and families.”

Rendón, she said, is the right person to lead the Assembly because of his management style that encourages Assemblymembers “to advocate forcefully for the people we represent.”

Rendón also called her when her mother tested positive for the COVID-19 and was hospitalized, and followed up with text messages. Calderón’s mother has since recovered.