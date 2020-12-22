Gavin Newsom names California’s first Latino U.S. senator to replace Kamala Harris

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ successor in the U.S. Senate, making him the first Latino from California to fill the role in the state’s 170-year history.

Newsom’s historic appointment comes after a coalition of Latino progressive groups pressed for Newsom to appoint Padilla, or another Latino, to represent California, where Latinos make up 40% of the population.

“Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state’s values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement. “He will be a Senator for all Californians.”

During a video conference call on Monday, Newsom asked Padilla if he wanted to be the next U.S. senator.

“Can you imagine what (your) mom would be thinking now as I ask you if you want to be the next U.S. Senator of the great state of California?” Newsom asked Padilla.

“I’m honored, man, and I’m humbled because of them,” Padilla said wiping his tears. “Can’t tell you how many pancakes my dad flipped or eggs he scrambled trying to provide for us, or the many, many years of my mom cleaning houses doing the same thing.”

Soon after Harris was announced as Biden’s running mate in August, Padilla collected endorsements from BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus; the D.C.-based political action committee Latino Victory; the United Farm Workers and the California Latino Legislative Caucus.

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein also backed Padilla’s appointment, and said Tuesday he was an “excellent choice” to join her in representing California in the Senate.

“Crucially, Alex is someone who understands the many challenges that Californians are facing, and I believe he is very well-suited to fight for them for years to come,” Feinstein said in a statement. “I also believe Alex brings a critically important voice to the Senate as the first Latino senator from California.”

Padilla’s front-runner status was elevated quickly after California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to serve as his cabinet’s health and human services secretary, taking another top Latino politician out of the running for the Senate seat.

Other Latino candidates believed by political strategists to be considered for the role included Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Kevin de Léon, who challenged Feinstein for her Senate seat in 2018.

Latino progressive groups weren’t the only organizations calling on Newsom to name a senator from an under-represented community. The Democratic governor also faced intense pressure from other groups to appoint a Black woman or LGBTQ leader to replace Harris.





Mike Madrid, a California-based political strategist and co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said it would have been considered “malpractice’ for Newsom not to appoint a Latino as Harris’ successor.

“The Democratic Party also recognizes it has kind of a Latino problem right now,” Madrid said referring to Republican President Donald Trump’s support of Latino voters and the Democratic Party’s lack of Latino elected officials on a national level. “If you can’t have a Latino from California, I mean, where can you have one?”

Padilla’s appointment makes him the tenth Hispanic American to serve as a U.S. senator in the country’s history, joining current Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Catherine Cortez, D-Nev., and Robert Menendez, D-N.J.

Newsom later Tuesday nominated Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, to replace Padilla as secretary of state.

Raised in Pacoima, Padilla, 47, is the son of Mexican immigrants. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Before becoming The Golden State’s top elections officer, a position he’s held since 2015, he served on the Los Angeles City Council and in the California State Senate.

At age 26, Padilla was elected in 1999 as the city’s first Latino to serve on the Los Angeles City Council. Between 2006-14, Padilla served in the California State Senate. As a lawmaker, he chaired the committee on energy, utilities and communications.

Padilla was applauded for his efforts as California’s secretary of state for leading the state’s vote-by-mail elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet he also faced criticism after his office hired a public relations firm that billed itself as on “Team Biden” for a voter outreach campaign without apparent authorization for the payment. As secretary of state, Padilla drew controversy in 2018 as he launched a program to register voters at the Department of Motor Vehicles despite concerns from county registrars that the system wasn’t ready.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, joined the chorus of complimentary Democratic voices in a statement, but also highlighted the issues she hoped Padilla would work on as a senator.

“His leadership to combat the climate crisis, end the gun violence and expand access to health care, education and jobs will similarly be critical to Congressional Democrats’ work with the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure that every American has the opportunity to succeed in the 21st Century economy,” Pelosi said.

Potential political agenda

Sonja Diaz, founding director of UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Initiative, anticipates Padilla’s agenda will focus on ensuring immigrants are not left behind or excluded from COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts. Other potential issues include addressing climate change and environmental protections for vulnerable Californians and safeguarding the state’s upcoming redistricting cycle from gerrymandering.

“Padilla has been pretty clear about his support for immigrant families, recognizing the social, economic and political contributions of these communities,” Diaz said.

Manuel Pastor, director of the Equity Research Institute at the University of Southern California, predicts Padilla will be a major proponent of voting rights and promoting issues important to undocumented immigrants, particularly recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“He’s been a significant supporter on issues, services to undocumented immigrants, being involved in promoting The Dream Act,” Pastor said.

It would be natural for Padilla to focus on voter integrity issues, Madrid said. Padilla’s “deep understanding in local government” would be a plus when it comes to addressing issues related to homelessness and responding to COVID-19 at a federal level, he said.

He thinks Padilla has long wanted the Senate seat.

“It’s a position that he’s just kind of talked openly about,” Madrid said. “I think he’s always kind of (planned) to serve California that way.”

Padilla’s Senate term is set to expire in 2023.

“I will make you proud and make California proud by getting it done in the U.S Senate,” Padilla told Newsom. “We’ve got a lot of work to do and I’m ready. I’m ready.”