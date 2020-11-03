Fresno, Tulare, Merced counties give Biden an early advantage

An election worker fills a tray of ballots that went through a high speed photograph sorting machine at the Contra Costa County-Recorder-Elections Department facility in Martínez, California. Agencia EFE

Fresno County voters appeared to agree on their presidential preference while the rest of the country’s decision remained unknown Tuesday evening.

When the first batch of votes were released at 8:01 p.m. – one minute after polls closed – former Vice President Joe Biden held a 1303,984 votes to 100,751 votes advantage over President Donald J. Trump.

Tulare and Merced counties joined Fresno County in backing the Biden-Kamala Harris ticket; while Madera and Kings counties supported the president.

A deep-blue state like California, with its 58 electoral votes, did not figure into the presidential national campaign, but state Sen. Melissa Hurtado was picked to serve on the Biden Latino Leadership Committee and campaigned for Biden in the Midwest.

“We know that throughout our state and nation, many communities have never fully recovered from the Great Recession, and access to healthcare remain a challenge,” said Hurtado in July when she was chosen for the group.

“It is critical that we have a leader at the national level who will listen and work to address the challenges our country faces with seriousness, humility, and competence,” added Hurtado. “Joe Biden is that leader.”

Hurtado was among five California leaders chosen for the committee. Others included Secretary of State Alex Padilla, Los Ángeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Long Beach Mayor Robert García, and Congressman Tony Cárdenas.

A record 32 million Latinos nationally were projected to be eligible to vote, making up 13% of all U.S. eligible voters and exceeding for the first time the number of Black eligible voters in a presidential election.

An election eve poll by Latino Decisions showed Latinos favored Biden by 70% to 27%.

The results remain unofficial until election officials from each state verify the final count, with hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots yet to be counted. That means the final count in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan could be days or weeks away.

Costa coasts, Cox trails, Arballo has slim lead

Voters in the 16th Congressional District appeared to give Democratic incumbent Jim Costa a ninth, two-year term. Costa, 68, received 61.7% of the vote with 60 percent counted in the district that stretches from Hilmar and Newman in Stanislaus County to Fresno. The district is 58 percent Latino.

Republican challenger Kevin Cookingham, an educator from Madera, got 38.3%. Cookingham did squeeze past Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria in the primary.

Costa told The Fresno Bee editorial board that he would not want to be serving in Congress when he is 70.

In a repeat of 2018 when Fresno businessman TJ Cox trailed David Valadao in the 21st Congressional District when the Valadao, the Republican incumbent, enjoyed a lead on the 2018 election night, the results on Tuesday were similar.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday with 17.5% of the vote counted, Valadao had a lead of less than 7,000 votes.

In 2018, The Associated Press and other media declared the Hanford dairy operator the winner, but Cox was declared the winner by 862 votes when the official count was announced more than a month later.

Cox’s victory in 2018 was part of Blue Wave that gave the Democrats a net gain of 40 seats and control of the House.

The 21st District, which is 70.92% Latino, stretches from just south of Dos Palos in Merced County to Bakersfield.

Fresno businessman Phil Arballo, a Latino, held a slim 1,600-vote lead as he attempted to build off the momentum created two years ago when prosecutor Andrew Janz came within 5.4 percentage points of upsetting Republican incumbent Devin Nunes in the 22nd Congressional District.

As of 9 p.m., Arballo had 91,247 votes to Nunes’ 89,438 votes. Nunes was going for his 10th term. The district is 44.8 percent Latino.

Arámbula sails to a third Assembly term

Democratic incumbent Dr. Joaquín Arámbula easily won a third, 2-year term to the state Assembly representing the 31st District with 65% of the vote as of 9 p.m.

Republican challenger Fernando Bañuelos, a Parlier resident, managed 35% of the vote.

Arámbula, 43, represents a district that is heavily Latino and covers part of Fresno County that includes a chunk of Fresno and the cities of Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Mendota, Firebaugh and Coalinga.

Tight race in Tulare County Board of Supervisors

Incumbent Kuyler Crocker, one of two Latinos on the board, was trailing challenger Larry Micari, 6,988 votes to 6,233 votes as of 8:49 p.m.

Mayoral races

Madera: Union leader Santos García faced incumbent Andrew J. Medellín in the mayoral race for the city of 65,000 that is 77% Latino. García had an early vote total of 3,957 votes to 3,674 for Medellín. Steve Salter had 2,139.

Kerman: Councilmember Gary K. Yep faced Espiridion ‘Espi’ Sandoval in the race to lead the city of 15,000, of which 72 percent are Latino. Yep held a 321-vote lead in early votes.

Selma: The vacant mayoral spot was being contested by Louis Franco and Scott Robertson, both members of the city council. Robertson was leading in early returns.

Livingston: Incumbent Gurpal S. Samra faced a challenge from councilmember Juan Aguilar Jr. in the city of 15,000, of which 73 percent are Latino. Aguilar had a 1,769-to-1,065 vote advantage.

Los Baños: The city of 43,000 saw a mayoral race between councilmember Tom Faria and business owner Paul Llañez. The city is 72 percent Latino. Faria had a slim lead of 4,474 votes to 4,461.

Merced: The mayoral race in this city of 84,000 had a four-candidate race for mayor that included councilmember Matt Serratto, retired councilmember Michael Belluemini, teacher Anthony Levi Martínez, and, homeless advocate Monica Kay Villa. The city is about 50 percent Latino. Serrato appeared to be in the driver’s seat with 52.08% of the vote.

City council races

Sanger: Making her first run for office was appointed incumbent Esmeralda Hurtado in the First District. She faced two challengers. Hurtado was appointed to the post in 2018 to succeed her older sister, Melissa Hurtado, who was elected to the state Senate. In early votes, Hurtado had a 554-329 vote advantage.

Coalinga: José ‘Manny’ Ramírez was among three candidates in the Fourth District.

Fowler: Seven candidates ran for three spots on the council. The top three vote-getters were Karnig Ronald Kazarian, Juan Mejía and Daniel Parra. Parra, an incumbent, held an 8-vote lead over the fourth-place finisher.

Avenal: There were seven candidates looking to fill three spots.

State Center Community College District

Incumbent John Leal held a slim 45-vote lead against Danielle Parra in one district, while incumbent Daren Miller was losing to James Martínez by more than 3,000 votes.

School board races

Fresno Unified: Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas (Roosevelt High area) was the only one of three incumbents who did not face an opponent.

Hoover High area representative Claudia Cázares appeared to be cruising to another term with 53.6% of the early vote.

Fresno High area incumbent Carol Mills had a 4,895-3,944 vote lead against David Paredes.

Clovis Unified: Incumbent Chris Casado was trailing Yolanda Moore by about 6,000 votes.

Parlier Unified: Martín Mares, founder and director of the Ivy League Project, was the top vote-getter among seven candidates for two spots.

Bonds, measures

Clovis Unified: Passing with 59.79%.

Central Unified: Passing with 59.65%.

Selma cardroom: Passing with 63.21%.