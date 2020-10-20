Pandemic relief remains spotty in farmworker communities

The message from a 12-foot-tall cutout on Lassen and Floral in Fresno County remind farmworkers to wear their masks for health reason during the coronavirus pandemic. Local advocates say community-based organizations need to do more to reach rural communities. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Víctor López, Margarita Rocha and Armando Valdez are frontline witnesses to the ravages the coronavirus pandemic has leveled on farmworker communities like Mendota, Orange Cove and other heavily Latino areas where their isolation and fear of officials can make it more difficult to get food, personal protection equipment and information.

“The government services are hard to navigate, and if you don’t know the system and you don’t know the places, you’re not going to get the services,” Rocha, executive director of Centro La Familia, told state and local officials who showed up for an Oct. 9 food giveaway to more than 3,000 farmworkers at Stamoules Produce Inc. outside Mendota.

“It’s that simple,” said Rocha, who showed up in Orange Cove the next day to distribute food to more than 600 families where the first woman at the drive-by event showed up at 8 a.m., seven hours before the scheduled start.

López, the Orange Cove mayor who has been in public office for 43 years, said the city’s unemployment rate of 30 percent is worse than during two major freezes in 1990 and 1999 that walloped the citrus-rich region.

“People come and wait 6 or 7 hours to get the food, that means they need it,” said López. “They’re not here just for the fun of it. There’s a great need. People are hurting.”

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

Armando Valdez spoke about people becoming homeless because they were unaware of programs designed to help them. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Valdez, founder and director of the Fresno-based Community Center for Art and Technology, heads out to Riverdale, Cantúa Creek, Raisin City and other small communities to find people in need.

What he sees on his every-other-weekend trips is not pretty.

Families squeezed into a trailer homes pocked with mold and no room to social distance. Children trying to do schoolwork on tablets with slow-as-molasses hotspots. People left homeless.

“I’ve seen conditions like this in México, but not here in the United States,” said Valdez. “I’m tired, not physically but emotionally.”

Valdez wants non-profit organizations that have gotten state or federal funds to go to where the need is.

Rocha, who has worked with Centro La Familia since 1993, said a myriad of problems have made it difficult for rural farmworkers to access the help they need.

Sandra Shewry, acting director of the California Department of Public Health, is confident the pandemic will be overcome. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Foremost is lack of transportation to get to Fresno where those services are.

“We need to make an effort to bring the services that we provide collectively to provide access to everyone that is here,” Rocha told the gathering that included state Department of Public Health acting director Sandra Shewry, Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula. Agricultural Labor Relations Board general counsel Julia Montgomery, and, Listos California organizers Karen Baker and Justin Knighten.

Rocha said other hurdles are lack of parks, no access to job training, little or no child care, and information in their language.

“We have an issue with (immigration policy) in this country with mixed messages about who is eligible and who is not,” said Rocha. “People don’t ask for public services like food stamps for children because they’re afraid to be outed because they are mixed status.”

Some targeted assistance is starting to trickle in

Rocha credits Arámbula for putting pressure on Fresno County officials to free up funds to help rural residents. Centro La Familia, which got just under $319,750 to help Fresno city residents with rent/mortgage assistance, got $500,000 from the county to duplicate that help in the county.

“We can assist a family member of one with up to $1,500 or a family of two or more up to $3,000,” said Rocha, provided they have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s a small token because I know that the impact is greater than that financially.”

Centro La Familia will have staff in Mendota and likely Orange Cove to take applications from those residents, said Rocha. The money goes to those owed back rent or mortgage.

The city funds are almost used up.

A man shows his thanks during the food giveaway in Orange Cove. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Details about the program are available by calling (559) 237-2961.

“We need all the help we can get as we are combatting this vicious virus,” said Arámbula, who has been a regular fixture at food giveaways and COVID testing. “We must make sure to take care of our essential workers every day who are working hard under this hot sun.”

Arámbula said the state will get through the coronavirus pandemic through people like the farmworker community.

“This is the only way we will be successful,” he said. “The health of each of us is dependent on the health of all of us.”

Shewry, the state Department of Health leader, agrees.

“We know California moves forward when all communities in California move forward,” said Shewry. “This disease is not going to go away tomorrow.”

Lindsay Callahan, executive director of the United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties, said it is important that state officials get a look at the needs of farmworker communities.

“This is not a time where we should be making decisions in Sacramento that affect the most vulnerable population,” said Shewry. “This is a time that Sacramento should be here talking to you all and talking to the people who are closest to the needs.”

Listos California, an initiative of Gov. Gavin Newsom, organized the Mendota event in 10 days in collaboration with the United Way, the Office of Emergency Services and state lawmakers.

In addition to food and other supplies, farmworkers got a disaster guide that includes tips on how to protect yourself at the workplace.

“This has affected us all,” said farmworker Guadalupe Martínez, who showed up after picking melons. “It’s tough, especially if you have children who can’t go outside.”

Food distribution appreciated in Orange Cove

R.G., an Orange Cove resident who preferred to give only her initials, waited on Anchor Avenue next to the Víctor López Community Center and waited more than 7 hours to be the first to pick up groceries – including ground turkey and dairy products that are usually not part of the food distribution.

“This is very helpful because my husband is not working, and I have a special needs son with a compromised immune system and can’t go outside,” said R.G.

R.G. has a 91-year-old mother at home, and a total of 10 people that need to be fed and taken care off.

Her husband worked in the fields, but lost his job two months ago. “Unemployment checks have been slow,” said R.G. “That’s why I’m here.”

López, the mayor, said the city of 9,600 is doing everything it can to help its residents and business. There has been a moratorium on residential utility payments, and business owners have gotten up to $10,000 to help them weather the drop in sales, said López.

“This is devastating not only to the citizens but to the City of Orange Cove,” said López, who noted the municipal budget is $2.5 million.

Waiving utility payments, he said, represents “a big chunk of money for the city.”

“But, we don’t want anyone to suffer,” said López.