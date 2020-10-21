Fresno State grad to lead indigenous non-profit

Dr. Sarait Martínez took over as the new executive director of CBDIO, The Binational Center for the Development of Oaxacan Indigenous Communities, on Sept. 21. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

In midst of a pandemic, Centro Binacional para el Desarrollo Indígena Oaxaqueño has new leadership as Dr. Sarait Martínez took over as the new executive director of CBDIO (The Binational Center for the Development of Oaxacan Indigenous Communities) on Sept. 21.

“I’m extremely happy and honored to be in this role,” said the 33-year-old Martínez, adding that she has strong support to lead the non-profit entity in the direction that it envisions.

The Centro was created in 1993 by the Frente Indígena de Organizaciones Binacionales to serve the indigenous migrant communities from the state of Oaxaca, México that live in California.

“CBDIO was created with the vision to really support indigenous communities that migrated here,” said Martínez, adding that in North America, indigenous communities are often seen as an invisible population, with people assuming that just because they are Mexicans, they speak Spanish.

“But the reality is that we have a very diverse community in all Mexico, especially Oaxaca, that not everyone speaks Spanish,” Martínez said. “There’s a lot of work that needs to happen, not only among our communities, but also among different agencies and government agencies, to really see the needs of the community. You know, the language and cultural needs that we don’t have.”

Indigenous communities have their own language and culture that differentiate them from one another; however, all indigenous people face similar problems in their hometowns, as well as in the places to which we have migrated.

Martínez said the indigenous community is a very hard-working community who have always been considered essential, but specially now during COVID-19.

“We have been essential, is not a new title,” Martínez said of the farmworkers and the work that Centro does to take care of them. “That’s what we do. We know how to take care of them.” “So, knowing that, I think it’s important that we also have all the different rights that we deserve, you know, getting the proper protection,” Martínez said. “Oftentimes you know farmworkers is a lowest paying job that does not allow you to take time off and the people who work follow the seasons.”

Centro has been dedicated to implement projects on workers’ rights, education, and health, providing orientation, training, counseling and referrals.

“I do think it’s important to really work towards ensuring that, you know, our communities have all the rights that they deserve,” Martínez said of CBDIO’s vision to empower an indigenous community that has self-determination, is smart and knows how to take care of the land.

“We’re in a critical time in history,” Martínez said, adding farmworkers continue to do the work that is need it, not only in the middle of a pandemic, but also in climate disaster, heat waves, fires, etc. “It is essential because we provide not only a way to take care of the land, but also provide food for everyone else.”

“I do think there’s a lot more work that needs to happen in these times. And I also think that is a crucial time to be doing this work because we need to improve the world,” Martínez said. “I don’t think we can’t continue the way we are. And our communities deserve a living wage and all the protections needed to ensure that, we are healthy and that, our society is healthy and that we really advance.”

Prior to becoming CBDIO’s executive director, Martínez had worked closely with Indigenous immigrant communities as co-founder of Oaxaqueño Youth Encuentro; co-founder of the Fresno-based indigenous youth group Autónomos; and the first binational youth coordinator for the Frente Indígena de Organizaciones Binacionales.

“Dr. Sarait Martínez is passionate to work alongside Indigenous communities, building coalitions to transform institutions and establish programs that support Indigenous immigrants and their families,” said Centro board member Dr. Seth Holmes in a news release on Sept. 14.

Martínez, has collaborated with indigenous Mexican immigrant youth on participatory action research focused on education, identity and resistance in the Central San Joaquin Valley, brining an impressive experience in leadership of community organizations as organizing director and media coordinator for Californians for Pesticide Reform, associate director of the College Assistance Migrant Program at CSU Monterey Bay, and Co-Founder of the Undocu-Support program to empower undocumented students at CSU Monterey Bay.

Recently, she ran a successful organizing campaign to ban cancer-causing pesticides in the Salinas Valley.

“Dr. Martínez brings her background as an indigenous zapotec immigrant, experience in leadership and organizing, familiarity with the organization, academic experience, and passion and respect for the community she will serve in this position,” Holmes said.

Martinez’ organizing and leadership journey began at CBDIO as a community outreach worker a decade ago taken with her the insights she gained from this experience as she stayed engaged as a volunteer in the Fresno and Greenfield offices of CBDIO. More recently, she served on the board of directors and then as board chair of the organization.

Martínez holds a bachelor’s in political science and Chicano and Latino Studies with a minor in economics as well as a master’s in public administration from Fresno State.

“I have been given the opportunity to get an education. And I also know that this organization was founded by people that, you know, didn’t have even a high school degree, not because they don’t want to, I believe, but is because lack of opportunities,” Martínez said. “Even in Oaxaca, you know, there’s a lot of racism, a lot of discrimination for indigenous communities.” .

“Access to education has been always a barrier,” said Martínez, who also holds a doctorate in educational leadership from San Francisco State University focused on the education, empowerment and well-being of Indigenous immigrant youth.

Martínez is the first person to lead the non-profit who has a doctorate degree.

In addition, she holds a certificate in management and leadership focused on non-profit organization management from Fresno State University.

Focus on indigenous community across the state

Martínez, who was born and raised in Oaxaca, migrated to the United States with her family when she was 16, arriving in the Central Coast in the Salinas area.

As a Zapotec immigrant daughter of indigenous farmworkers, Martínez said her parents still work on the fields with her mom in the raspberry’s fields and her dad in the strawberry’s fields.

Martínez will be based in Greenfield as the organization’s work focuses on indigenous community across the state.

“We have a needed to be in different areas of the state,” Martínez said. “Fortunate enough, we have an office in Greenfield. This is a new face for the organization to really expand. We have a big presence in the Central Valley. Our biggest office, our headquarters are here.”

“The organization has grown to a point where we know we can be successful running, you know, two offices,” she said. “I’m going to be mostly based in the Central Coast, but I have no doubt that the staff is going to do an amazing job here in the Central Valley.

“And we’re still going to work together. I’m going to be visiting. I came to school here and I feel like I’m a little, you know, like when people ask me, where are you from? I’m always like, I’m from Oaxaca. But, you know, when I think about where, I’m from here. It’s like I spend half of my adult life living in Fresno, in the other half in the Central Coast. So, it’s always like that,” Martínez said.

“I can connect with people not only here, but in Salinas and I think we have an opportunity to really serve our community across the state. And I think that’s the goal to ensure that that’s happening,” she said.

This is not the first time CBDIO has offices outside Fresno. In the past there has been offices in Santa María and Los Ángeles.

“But I think, this is the first time that we have, you know, we want to really build a strong presence in Greenville, the Central Coast, and here as well,” Martínez said.

Early this month, CBDIO opened its third office in Madera.

“As I mentioned, I think in this time in history, I think we really need to be at the forefront,” Martínez said. “I can’t wait to see what we do next and the next years, because I do think that we have all the tools that we need to move forward,” Martínez said.