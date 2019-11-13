Latino leaders thanked former Gov. Pete Wilson on the 25th anniversary of Prop. 187

Screenshot of the California Latino Legislative Caucus’ short video released on Nov. 1 to mark 25 years since the state passed a ballot measure designed to be one of the most oppressive laws in California history. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

The California Latino Legislative Caucus released a short video on Nov. 1 to mark 25 years since the state passed a ballot measure designed to be one of the most oppressive laws in California history - Proposition 187, which was championed by former state Gov. Pete Wilson who was seeking reelection at the time.

The 1994’s Prop 187, which used the Latino community as a scapegoat for the economic problems facing the state, passed with 59 percent of the vote, but was subsequently stopped in court. Prop 187 sought to bar undocumented immigrants from receiving any public benefits such as health care, education, and social services.

In the video message, titled “Thank You, Pete Wilson” members of the caucus talk about how Prop. 187 changed their lives for the better by sharing some of their personal stories.

For many members, Prop. 187 marked the start of their political activism.

“I participated in my very first march. Now, I am part of a new leadership in California,” said Assemblywoman Monique Limón in the video.

Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, who is an immigrant became a citizen in the mid-nineties because of Wilson. Rubio and her sister Senator Susan Rubio are the first immigrant sisters in history to serve in the state legislation.

In the video, Assemblymember Freddie Rodríguez, said Wilson woke a sleeping giant with that proposition.

Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo said she organized a walkout with students in her high school.

‘We realized the impact of our political power,” Carrillo added.

State Sen. María Elena Durazo said she went door to door and register voters in her neighborhood alongside her immigrant union members.

“Because of proposition 187, I went to law school and came here to Sacramento,” said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez,

Addressing Wilson, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón said 25 years ago this month of November, he spread fear about Latinos and immigrants to secure a future for yourself and your party. Instead, you ignited a movement.”

The Latino Caucus serves as a forum for members from the State Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Latinos and develop avenues to empower the Latino Community throughout California. The caucus was created to maximize their power notwithstanding their limited numbers. Since its creation 45 years ago, the Caucus has grown in both numbers and stature.

In the video legislators stated that more than a million Latino immigrants moved through the process of naturalization and voter registration, the Latino Caucus increased its record membership of 29 members and had created super majority in both houses of the legislature as well as has passed legislation to allow Dreamers to go to college, graduate school, and expanded worker protections and overtime for farmworkers and domestic workers and expanded healthcare right to all young Californians regardless of their immigration status.

Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes said their work is not done.

“Now, on this 25th anniversary of Prop. 187, we have a road map for the entire country to follow,” said state Sen. Anna Caballero.

And that road map is on how to fight back against racism, xenophobic policies and opportunist leader, said the legislators.

Th estate is also launching new digital exhibit by the State Archives, “Looking Back at Proposition 187 Twenty-Five Years Later.”