ABC’s of your Health: It’s open enrollment time for Covered California consumers

Peter V. Lee, Covered California executive director, during the statewide bus tour on Nov. 15 in Fresno to encourage consumers to sign up for health care coverage during the current open-enrollment period. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Yes, it’s open enrollment time for Covered California for residents to obtain or renew healthcare coverage by shopping and comparing plans and seeing if the new financial helps lower costs.

Open enrollment began on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

With millions of dollars in new help for middle-class families, more people throughout the state will be able to access coverage and get the care they need, according to Health Access, the statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition.

Many consumers will see lower premiums due to the investments made in the state budget earlier this year, with hundreds of thousands receiving financial assistance who were previously ineligible.

“This has been a banner year for California health consumers who will see greater access, lower costs, and more accountability in our health system,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California.

The state budget expanded the Affordable Care Act, also known as ACA, with a $1.5 billion investment over 3 years to help low- and middle-income Californians better afford health coverage.

Under the 2019-20 state budget, California takes the first-in-the-nation step of helping middle class consumers who buy their own coverage better afford their care, as part of a package of new affordability assistance.

“Despite the best efforts of the Trump Administration to sabotage our health care, California has taken bold action not just to protect consumers but to make a marked difference in their lives with greater access and affordability,” Wright said. “Health care and coverage isn’t cheap, and there’s much more to do—but these are big and important steps that provide real relief for Californians.”

Some of those actions includes passing new laws to give people more time to sign up for coverage, help people stay covered, and stop seniors from losing free Medi-Cal as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law more consumer protections, including bills – sought by the #Care4AllCA campaign of over 70 health, consumer, and community groups - to help lower prescription drug costs, lower premiums by preventing unreasonable rate increases, requiring greater transparency and accountability from health plans to improve health outcomes, among others.

“If you have been struggling with the cost of care, or have been uninsured, now is the time to take another look at the assistance available, for people of lower and higher incomes,” Wright said. “Many more options are available to you that will help yourself and your family find quality, affordable coverage.”

If you’ve never used Covered California before, or it’s been a while since you’ve shopped for a plan, you can take visit https://www.coveredca.com/ to check out what you qualify for and enroll.