Memories from the country’s biggest Latino graduation

A graduate celebrates during the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Los Danzantes de Aztlán performed to start the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Mayra Aceves was one of three members of Los Danzantes de Aztlán who graduated and took part in the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Emilio Torres was one of three members of Los Danzantes de Aztlán who graduated and took part in the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Jacqueline Delgado was one of three members of Los Danzantes de Aztlán who graduated and took part in the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Dr. Donald Henriques introduced Mariachi Fresno State at the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Los Danzantes de Aztlán Juvenil performed to start the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Emilio Torres of Los Danzantes de Aztlán performed to start the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Garret González sang with Mariachi Fresno State and later took part in the 43rd annual Latino/Chicano Commencement Celebration.
Garret González of Mariachi Fresno State performed at the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
The 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 drew 13,276 to the Save Mart Center.
Graduate Fabiola Gómez waves the Mexican flag during the 43rd annual Latino/Chicano Commencement Celebration.
A man tries to get the attention of a graduate during the 43rd annual Latino/Chicano Commencement Celebration.
Graduates at the 43rd annual Latino/Chicano Commencement Celebration at Fresno State got creative with their mortar boards.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro welcomed the graduates and their families to the 43rd annual Latino/Chicano Commencement Celebration.
Dr. Víctor Torres recognized the parents of the late Fabiola Alvarez de Gasca during the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Dr. Joseph I. Castro and hiw wife, Mary, participated in the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado listens to a speaker at the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Lawrence Salinas participated in the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado recognized former Assemblymember Sarah Reyes at the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado recognized former Assemblymember Sarah Reyes at the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Bold Visiionary Award recipient Tom Uribes sported a UFW emblem during the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Dr. Laura Alamillo, dean of the Kremen School of Education and Human Development, participated in the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Tom Uribes was recognized as a Bold Visionary Award winner during the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado recognized former Tom Uribes at the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado recognized former Tom Uribes at the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center. Both are Sanger High School graduates.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado recognized former Tom Uribes at the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center. Both are Sanger High School graduates.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado recognized former Tom Uribes at the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center. Both are Sanger High School graduates.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro and state Sen. Melissa Hurtado pose for a photo with Bold Visionary Award recipients Tom Uribes and Sarah Reyes during the university’s 43rd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration at the Save Mart Center on Saturday (May 18).
Marilou Cano gets hooded by Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro during the university’s 43rd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration at the Save Mart Center on Saturday (May 18).
Dr. Joseph I. Castro congratulates doctoral degree recipient Marilu CanoState Sen. Melissa Hurtado recognized former Tom Uribes at the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center. Both are Sanger High School graduates.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado runs into a problem while hooting a graduate at the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Dr. Víctor Torres shows State Sen. Melissa Hurtado how to properly hood a graduate during the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado hoods master’s degree graduate José Daniel Gómez at the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Fresno State First Lady Mary Castro hugged each of the 1140 graduates who participated in the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Fresno State First Lady Mary Castro gives one of more than 1,100 hugs.
Fresno State First Lady Mary Castro gives one of more than 1,100 hugs during the university’s 43rd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration at the Save Mart Center on Saturday (May 18).
Fabiola Gómez shows her excitement during Fresno State’s 43rd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration at the Save Mart Center on Saturday (May 18).
María Alvarez Villagrán celebrates during the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
President’s Medal winner Primavera Leal Martínez celebrates during the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
President’s Medal winner Primavera Leal Martínez takes a selfie with dean Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval during the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Daisy Lomelí-Alvarado celebrates during the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Cresencio Rodríguez-Delgado accepts a medal from state Sen. Melissa Hurtado during Fresno State’s 43rd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration at the Save Mart Center on Saturday (May 18).
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado watches during the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
A sea of mortar boards featured messages from the graduates at Fresno State’s 43rd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration at the Save Mart Center on Saturday (May 18).
A graduate shows a special medal that was given out at Fresno State’s 43rd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration at the Save Mart Center on Saturday (May 18).
Dr. Joseph I. Castro got excited during the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
Mariachi Fresno State performed at the end of the 43rd annual Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 18 at a packed Save Mart Center.
A student holds the California state flag during Fresno State’s 43rd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration at the Save Mart Center on Saturday (May 18).
Family and friends of the graduates showed their support at Fresno State’s 43rd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration at the Save Mart Center on Saturday (May 18).
Fresno State’s 43rd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration at the Save Mart Center on Saturday (May 18) drew a turn-away crowd of 13,276, which has led organizers to determine a solution for next year.
