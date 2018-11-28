ABC’s of your Health: Diabetes Clinic Day focuses on Fresno County residents

Even thought Diabetes Awareness Month (November) is coming to an end, Clinica Sierra Vista, Anthem Blue Cross Medi-Cal Health Plan and California Optometric Association are hosting a “Diabetes Day” clinic to provide important preventative services to Fresno County residents.
The clinic in the county will take place his Saturday (Dec. 1), at Elm/Family Community Center, 2740 S. Elm Avenue, in Fresno from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m..
Organizers said the clinic is a much-needed sweeping effort to reverse the troubling diabetes epidemic in California, according to organizers.
The appointment-based Diabetes Clinic Day is part of a partnership between Anthem Blue Cross, COA and Clinica to connect Anthem Blue Cross Medi-Cal members with life-saving, comprehensive diabetes care, including eye exams and diabetic education, and aims to ensure diabetic patients have at least annual contact with a medical provider.
According to organizers, Diabetes has reached epidemic proportions in California, and the Central Valley is suffering some of the worst effects of this costly and deadly disease. Experts are alarmed at the exploding rates of amputations related to diabetes. In 2016, Fresno County had the highest rate of amputations per 100,000 residents among any county counted.
Having the Fresno Diabetes Clinic Day at Clinica Sierra Vista aims to reverse the costly and deadly epidemic of diabetes in California with comprehensive diabetes screening to include: eye exams, blood pressure screenings, blood work and diabetic education for local Medi-Cal members.
