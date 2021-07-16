Miss California Volunteer hopeful made statement for LGBTQ movement

Miss Palmdale Rossana Martínez performed a Salvadoran folk dance during the talent competition at the July 10, 2021 inaugural Miss California Volunteer pageant at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Auditorium. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Rosanna Martínez did not walk off with the crown of the inaugural Miss California Volunteer held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Auditorium on July 10.

That mattered little to the 25-year-old Palmdale resident who identifies as lesbian.

“To be an example to everyone around here, and to be able to get all this love and support from everyone … I won!” said Martínez, who also made sure she paid a tribute to her Salvadoran roots during the talent competition.

“I am so happy and thankful and appreciative that I was able to represent not only for the Latino community but for the LGBTQ community as well because I identify as lesbian,” said Martínez, the Miss Palmdale Volunteer titleholder.

The California Baptist University student – she’s majoring in communications with an emphasis on broadcast journalism – didn’t make the final six in the pageant that drew 10 contestants.

She did, however, pick up some awards as a non-finalist: Interview and talent, each with a $500 scholarship.

Miss Palmdale Rossana Martínez accepts the non-finalist talent (dance) award at the inaugural Miss California Volunteer Pageant at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Auditorum on July 10, 2021 JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Martínez danced to ‘El Sombrero Azul’ (The Blue Hat) – “One of my favorite songs!” – for her talent.

“I did a modern twist … and mixed it with some traditional swings that we do in Salvadoran dancing,” said Martínez, whose parents were born in El Salvador.

She started dancing Mexican folkloric at age 9 before moving on to her folkloric dances from her parents’ homeland.

“I am a Latina, first-generation, 100% Salvadorian from both my parents,” said Martínez, whose platform was ‘Women’s Health Care in the Homeless Community.’

Having a chance to support her platform was something that attracted her to the new pageant.

“Miss Volunteer represents somebody who can have passion, that has a platform,” said Martínez, who competed in the Miss California USA 2018 pageant. “That was exactly what I needed and what I wanted for myself.”

Meet the first Miss California Volunteer

Miss San Diego County Caroline Azer, a 21-year-old student at the University of San Diego, was crowned Miss California Volunteer 2021 by Christine Williamson, Miss Tennessee 2018 and one of the five judges.

Pageants are nothing new for Azer. She has participated in Miss Tustin and Miss Orange County, both part of the Miss America Organization. She was also a contestant in the Miss Corona Teen USA.

“I absolutely loved the community backstage,” said Azer, who is majoring in behavioral neuroscience with minors in chemistry and biomedical ethics.

Miss California Volunteer 2021 Caroline Azer of San Diego is crowed by Christine Williamson, Miss Tennessee 2018 and a judge, during the July 10, 2021 pageant at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Auditorium. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The competitors’ “support means absolutely everything to me, from touching up my hair to making sure my dress was fully zipped in the back,” said Azer, who won a $10,000 scholarship and a trip to the Miss America Volunteer pageant in May 2022.

One of her main responsibilities will be to promote the state’s $50 billion agricultural industry.

“I’m just so appreciative that I live in a state that has so many great nutritious foods grown right here,” said Azer, whose talent was speed painting Elvis Presley to his hit song ‘Blue Suede Shoes.’

She was happy the state pageant was held in person because the Miss San Diego County event was held online.

The first runner-up was Miss Ventura County Nicolette Sichmeller; followed by Miss San Gabriel Valley Allyson Ledford, who won Miss Congeniality.

Other finalists included Miss Fresno County Emily Watkins, a student at Fresno City College.

Miss La Jolla Kelly Agama, a graduate of UC San Diego, was another Latina competitor.

What is the Miss California Volunteer pageant?

The national pageant has ties to the Miss America Organization.

“The opportunity was presented to us by the national pageant founder, Allison DeMarcus, who created a new national pageant system,” said Audrey Valles, one of two Miss California Volunteer directors and a former Miss Arizona.

“She entrusted us with this enormous responsibility and we are so grateful,” said Valles, who noted Fresno will be the pageant’s base.

“We absolutely hope to make the Central Valley our home and to partner with more Central Valley processors and growers to expand our state titleholders’ roles as an ambassador for the agricultural importance of the Valley,” said Valles.

Ten hopefuls competed in the inaugural Miss California Volunteer pageant July 10, 2021 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Auditorium. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Among the major sponsors are agriculture heavyweights like The Almond Company (Harris Ranch), Campos Brothers Farms, El Dorado Almonds, and, SRAN Family Orchards.

Valley Children’s Hospital and Fansler Restaurant Group are other sponsors.

The pageant is not a direct competitor to Miss California, said Erin Salwasser, the other state director for the new pageant.

“I think the most important thing really is that everybody’s here trying to support young women in their college aspirations,” said Salwasser, who served on the Miss California Organization board of directors and state judges chair.