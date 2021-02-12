Essential but overlooked farmworkers get assist from Latino Community Foundation

A nurse injects the COVID-19 vaccine to a female farmworker near Parlier on Feb. 4. Special to Vida en el Valle

Adriana Saldívar knows all too well the plight of farmworkers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are a vital cog in the San Joaquín Valley’s agricultural economy, but their essential work makes them vulnerable to a virus that has claimed a disproportionate share of California’s Latino population.

Those who currently prune the vineyards or pick citrus – and later harvest the crops that make the Valley a breadbasket to the world – often work side-by-side where social distancing is difficult, and travel in crowded vans or cars to get to their workplace.

Then they return to a crowded home.

All are prime conditions for the virus to spread.

As of Feb. 10, the virus had claimed 45,456 Californians. Fifty-five percent of the fatalities are Latino, who represent about 40 percent of the population.

“I grew up in Tulare, and everybody in my family does farm work,” said Saldívar. “So, yes, I’m a daughter of farmworkers and a sister of farmworkers.”

Her siblings caught the coronavirus, but have recovered.

“This whole last year has been really difficult because I have the privilege to do work behind a computer in the comfort of my home,” she said. “And I am not impacted every day by going out and being in a risky situation of getting COVID.

“But, nobody in my family has the luxury.”

Saldívar, a program manager for the Latino Community Foundation, is part of a statewide effort to help protect farmworker communities from further damage from COVID-19 by investing and partnering with community-based organizations to increase vaccination rates.

“Prioritizing our farmworkers, essential workers, and elders is critical,” said Jacqueline Martínez Garcel, CEO of the foundation. “They have been on the frontlines serving us – now they must be at the front of the line to get vaccinated.”

On Feb. 4, about 50 farmworkers got vaccinated at HMC Farms near Parlier through a collaboration with St. Agnes Hospital and the Fresno County Health Department. Fresno State nursing students also volunteered.

Later in the day, another 50 farmworkers rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated.

That vaccination was an initiative of the foundation’s campaign that included working with the California Farmworker Foundation.

Hernán Hernández, CEO of the California Farmworker Foundation, welcomes LCF’s investment that will allow it to host additional vaccination drives in Fresno and Kern counties “where we’ll connect with thousands of farmworkers and their families.”

“The Central Valley is not getting equitable access to the state’s vaccine supply,” said Hernández. “On top of this, misinformation has created unnecessary distrust for many farmworker families.”

The LCF isn’t waiting for government officials to ramp up mass COVID-19 vaccinations to reach the Latino farmworker population.

“We must invest in trusted community leaders on the ground and ensure our communities have the resources they need to increase vaccination rates,” said Martínez Garcel, whose organization is also reaching out to other foundations to help with funding vaccination efforts.

Saldívar was at the Feb. 4 vaccination near Parlier and spoke with farmworkers.

“I think our farmworkers hearing from another person that looks like them and speaks their language is very powerful,” said Saldívar. “We know there is a lot of distrust and misinformation circulating about the COVID vaccine.”

Women told Saldívar they were glad to get vaccinated as a way to protect themselves and their families. One woman joined her husband and a son in getting vaccinated, “and she wished that others in her family had access to the vaccine,” said Saldívar.

The Community Center for the Arts and Technology – which is led by Armando Valdez who has led efforts to provide food, housing and clothing to farmworker communities – will get help from LCF.

So will Lideres Campesinas, TODEC Legal Center, and, the Western Farmworkers Association.

“We have already vaccinated more than 1,000 farmworkers on site, and we are just getting started,” said Luz Gallegos of the legal center that serves the Inland Empire. “We know that one way to honor the memory of those we have lost is to stop this pandemic once and for all.”

Saldívar said the COVID-19 prevention and vaccination campaign for Latinos is crucial if the state is to get the virus under control. A 2020 study found that Latino essential workers earn lower wages, have less access to health care, and, are less likely to work from home.

“We’re talking about farmworker families. I’m talking about my family,” said Saldívar. “People like my brother who have no option to stay home. He has to continue working.

“We know that it wasn’t for farmworkers in particular, we wouldn’t have the food on our tables during this pandemic.”

Individuals, organizations and businesses can donate to the LCF at: https://latinocf.org/invest-mission/