California among states to defend Affordable Care Act before U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is ready to defend the Affordable Care Act as the United States Supreme Court gets ready to hear oral arguments in the healthcare repeal case, California v. Texas, on Tuesday.

Becerra’s office is leading a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of the health care program, including the law’s protections for people with preexisting conditions, public health investments, and Medicaid expansion, among others.

“COVID-19 has made one thing undeniable: We must safeguard the Affordable Care Act. Lives depend on it,” said Becerra. “Every nation around the world has had to confront the devastating impact of the global pandemic. The United States, under President Trump’s watch, continues to set records going in the wrong direction. Millions infected, hundreds of thousands of dead.”

According to Becerra’s office, California alone, stands to lose an estimated $160.2 billion in federal health funding, and millions of people would lose their healthcare coverage.

“As if on cue, the Trump administration cavalierly continues its march to dismantle the ACA and strip Americans of their healthcare. We will do everything we can to defeat this unprecedented assault on a critical federal law by a sitting President,” said Becerra, who talked about California’s defense of the ACA and what’s at stake if the ACA is repealed during a conference on Monday (Nov. 9) where he was joined by Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, President & CEO of Physicians for Reproductive Health Dr. Jamila Perritt and California resident Julie Walters whose daughter has benefitted from the ACA’s patient protections.

In 2018, a Texas-led coalition, supported by the Trump administration filed Texas v. U.S., arguing that Congress rendered the ACA’s individual mandate unconstitutional when it reduced the penalty to $0 and that the rest of the ACA should be held invalid as a result of that change.

California’s coalition defended the ACA in its entirety. The Fifth Circuit, based in New Orleans, held that the individual mandate is unconstitutional, but declined to further rule on the validity of the ACA’s remaining provisions.

The court instead sent the case back to the Northern District of Texas to determine which provisions of the 900-page law are still valid. In January, Becerra led a coalition in filing a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Fifth Circuit’s decision. The Supreme Court granted review of California v. Texas in March.

California will fight in court on Tuesday (Nov. 10) on behalf of the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia, as well as the Governor of Kentucky.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments remotely on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 7 a.m. Pacific time.

“It cannot be overstated how devastating the consequences of abolishing the Affordable Care Act would be,” said Frederick Isasi, executive director of Families USA. “Because of the reforms the ACA enacted, over 20 million people have gained access to health and health care through Medicaid and the marketplace. With record numbers of people losing employer-sponsored health insurance during this pandemic, it is especially important that they have access to those options.”

“The Affordable Care Act was a big win for kids, opening doors to health coverage for millions of families across the country. From coverage for pre-existing conditions and for former foster youth, to well-child visits at no cost, to reduced maternal and infant mortality rates, children’s lives have drastically improved because of the ACA and would suffer if the law were dismantled,” said Mayra E Alvarez, president of The Children’s Partnership. “It is never the time to take away the health coverage of millions of children and families, but during the COVID-19 pandemic would be particularly heartless.”

“Young adults have seen the greatest gains of any age group thanks to the ACA,” said Erin Hemlin, health policy and advocacy director for Young Invincibles. “The uninsured rate has been cut in half, from 30 percent to 15 percent, and millions have gained access to critical benefits like maternity care and mental health care. The ACA not only provides life-saving health coverage, it also provides financial security to millions more young people who are beginning their independent lives, and need the peace of mind that health coverage can provide during such uncertain times. We urge the Supreme Court to recognize this damage and keep the law intact.”

At stake is:

– Healthcare for 20 million Americans who are able to afford insurance either through Medicaid expansion or thanks to tax credits and employer-sponsored plans through healthcare exchanges, such as Covered California.

– Guaranteed coverage for 133 million Americans who have a pre-existing health condition, including 17 million kids, and benefit from the law’s protection against discrimination and higher costs based on health status.

– Healthcare for young adults under the age of 26 covered by a parent’s plan.

– Families of children with chronic health conditions who are currently protected from lifetime insurance limits.

– Funding for the nation’s public health system, including investments in local and state public health systems that help during the pandemic, FDA biosimilars which power drug costs, and more including Medicare payment reforms, Indian Health Services, and work to fight the opioid epidemic.