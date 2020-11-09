Here’s who will help California plan for COVID-19 vaccines. A Fresno Latina doctor is among 16 advisors.

Doctors Academy director Katherine Flores welcomed the various classes of the academy at its May 17 award ceremony. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Dr. Katherine Flores, USCF Fresno Latino Center for Medical Education and Research, has been named by the California Department of Public Health to a 16-member workgroup of California experts who will develop vaccine prioritization and allocation guidance.

The department also named Dr. Sergio Aguilar-Gaxiola, professor of Clinical Internal Medicine at the UC Davis School of Medicine. Aguilar-Gaxiola, a former Fresno State professor, is founding director of the Center for Reducing Health Disparities at UC Davis.

The group will help the state determine how the COVID-19 vaccination will be implemented for the state’s 40 million residents.

On Oct. 27, acting State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan named a group of California immunization, geriatrics, ethics, epidemiology, health equity, and pharmacy practice experts to the state’s COVID-19 Drafting Guidelines Workgroup including Flores and Aguilar-Gaxiola.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in mid-October the establishment of a Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to advise the state on COVID-19 vaccines.

“Initial supplies of an approved vaccine will be limited, and we know we will need to get them to our state’s front-line healthcare workers and others at highest risk, such as the most vulnerable living in nursing homes, first,” said Pan.

The workgroup will develop California-specific guidance for the prioritization and allocation of a COVID-19 vaccine. The guidance will be based on several national frameworks from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). COVID-19 vaccine supplies are expected to be limited initially.

“The Drafting Guidelines Workgroup will help us make difficult decisions and guidelines about vaccine allocation and distribution both early on when the resources are scarce, and later as supplies increase,” Pan said.

The workgroup is part of the state’s initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, which was submitted to the CDC on Oct. 16. Many vaccine candidates are in clinical trials currently, and California is putting a system in place for a safety review, prioritization, distribution and administration of vaccines as supply becomes available.

“We want as much informed and broad input as possible to ensure allocation is done in a way that meets the needs of our state and that these choices are made with equity and with full transparency so everyone understands the allocation and distribution decisions,” said Pan.

California’s planning process for the eventual distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine is guided by the overarching principles of ensuring the COVID-19 vaccine meets safety requirements; ensuring that the vaccine is distributed and administered equitably, at first to those with the highest risk of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19; and transparency, by bringing in community stakeholders from the outset.

A Community Advisory Vaccine Committee will also provide input and feedback to the planning efforts and solve barriers of equitable vaccine implementation and decision-making.