Fresno educator Diego Arámbula appointed to CSU Board of Trustees

Diego Arámbula, 41, of Fresno, has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees.

The San Joaquín Valley will maintain a connection to the California State University Board of Trustees later this month when Fresno educator Diego Arámbula joins the board overseeing the country’s largest higher education public system.

The 41-year-old married father of two was among three Califronians appointed Oct. 30 by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the board. The appointments must be confirmed by the state Senate.

Arámbula will join the board as Hugo Morales, founder/director of Fresno-based Radio Bilingüe, ends eight years as a trustee.

“I’ve been working in public education since I was 15, and I’ve always been looking for different ways to serve,” said Arámbula, a graduate of Edison High School who earned his master’s in public education from Stanford.

Arámbula – the son of former Assemblymember Juan Arámbula and the brother of current Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula – appeared to be following that same path when he served as a deputy campaign manager for former Congressman Cal Dooley and later became his communications director.

“I honestly felt that would be my path, following in my parents’ footsteps and making a difference in some realm of government,” said Arámbula during a phone interview.

After all, his parents, including his behind-the-scenes active mother Amy Arámbula, had drilled their children to “try and create positive change in our community.”

What happened?

Diego Arámbula got to Washington, D.C. and learned that not all politicians shared the same mindset.

“I just didn’t want to get sucked into some of that nonsense,” he said. “I wanted a different choice, and that’s why I went the public education route.”

Arámbula stepped down as executive director of GO Public Schools Fresno in 2018 to become a partner of Transcend Education, a national education consulting firm.

He worked at Summit Public Schools from 2005 to 2015 in various capacities, from high school teacher to principal to executive director to chief growth/innovation officer.

Arámbula is a board member of Summit Public Schools and the Central Valley Community Foundation.

His goal, said Arámbula, is to make sure all students have a path to the best higher education

He mentioned it during the phone interview, and stressed it when he left GO Public Schools.

“The reality remains that – despite the amazing hard work of thousands – far too few of our young people have access to a world-class education that prepares them for the future,” he said.

“To truly be prepared to thrive in the 21st century, we need thousands of parents, educators, and leaders to stand up together and build schools today that will educate the leaders of tomorrow.”

Arámbula said he brings no agenda or priority to the CSU board other than to make sure the system continues to “provide a great college education that transforms lives.”

“I have to make sure that our CSU system across the state and here in Fresno provides students a greater chance to get a degree at less cost,” he said.

Does he rule out a possible political effort?

“I’ll leave that to Joaquín. I’ll let him take all those bullets,” said Arámbula.

Arámbula will be on the CSU board by the time Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro assumes the chancellor post in January.

Arámbula has already met with Castro, and plans to meet with Morales soon.

Ortiz-Morfit is an investment research associate and a trustee at the University of San Francisco. Clarke is a lawyer.

Compensation is $100 per diem.