Mexican firefighters finished their assignment at SQF complex fire, their work didn’t go unnoticed

A firefighter from the CONAFOR 1 Crew helps create a break in vegetation to stop the spread of the Castle Fire on Oct. 22 the on Sequoia Complex Fire. Forest Service Bureau of Land Management

The 100 Mexican firefighters crossed the border six weeks ago then spent their time battling the SQF Complex fire in the Sequoia National Forest that came within a couple of miles of the nation’s cherished giant sequoias.

With their work done at the Sequoia National Forest, the Comisión Nacional Forestal (CONAFOR) crews were scheduled to depart California on Oct. 31 to head back to México after spending 28 days on the fire line.

As of Oct. 29 the SQF Complex fire in Tulare County was 75 percent contained and had burned more than 170,000 acres destroying more than 220 structures.

The CONAFOR wildland firefighters or combatientes might have departed without much fanfare. However, their work did not go unnoticed by Mexican Americans and others in the Valley who believe that Mexicans have been unfairly portrayed by the president and other anti-immigrant hardliners.

Tulare County Board of Supervisor Eddie Valero had the opportunity to meet with one of the five CONAFOR fire crews from México that were assisting on the SQF Complex fire and spoke with them and thank them for their service and assisting Tulare County.

“Building bridges with firefighters from Mexico. Thank you for partnering with us to contain the fires that have ravaged our county. Supervisor Townsend (District 5) and I (District 4), along with Fire Chief Norman, visited today’s morning briefing,” wrote Valero on his Facebook page early in October.

The California Endowment’s facebook page had a post regarding the firefighters arriving from México arriving to California with a quote that read “fires do not have borders, fires do not have different languages and cultures.” The rest of the post read “Solidarity and cooperation is how we create a healthier and safer future for ALL of us! To these firefighters, on behalf of California we thank you! ”

When the U.S Forest Service -Sequoia National Forest updated their Facebook cover photo on Oct. 28 with a photo of the CONAFOR crew No. 1 hiking through the forest to get to their assignment, dozens of comments were posted in both English and Spanish showing gratitude for their help to combat forest fires in California.

“Viva! México! Thank you for being here, for your work and your humility in helping. We are neighbors - . Gracias hermanas y hermanos por estar aquí, por trabajar duro y con humildad. Somos vecinos y como tal nos ayudamos. ” wrote Gama Gmita.

“Eso son mis paisanos orgullosa de que ellos nos representen en su pais, viva Mexico, (Those are my countrymen, proud that they represent us in their country, viva Mexico),” wrote Luna Yesy Wendy in Spanish who lives in México and her husband is one of the firefighters in the CONAFOR crew.

“Thank you for all you do. Prayers for a safe journey and safe return home. ,” wrote Coeta Bennett

“Firefighters ,” wrote Mónica Flores

Firefighter from the CONAFOR Crews had help create break in vegetation to stop the spread of the Castle Fire as well as assisting with suppression efforts on the SQF Complex, among many other things.

“I’m proud of the Mexican firefighters!! God bless them and protect them!” wrote Patricia Campos on a US Forest Service -Sequoia National Forest post on Oct. 26.

“Thanks, pray all stay safe! Muchas gracias!” wrote Sherri Adler who lives in Mississipi.

“VALIOSOS los hombres que combaten ese flagelo de fuego forestal. DIOS LOS AYUDE SIEMPRE, (VALUABLE men who fight this scourge of forest fire. GOD HELP YOU ALWAYS),” wrote Roberto Felix Otañez in Spanish.

“Bravo amigos!” wrote Virginia Chadwick while Ignacio Medina wrote “Dios esté con ustedes....animo.”

On Oct. 1, the Inyo National Forest Mule Packers and México CONAFOR Crew 3 hiked in five miles to remove aluminized structure wrap from cabins. This assignment took approximately three days to complete, according to the U.S Forest.

“Many many thanks to the fire crew from Mexico. We appreciate all that you do! ,” wrote Barbie Falconer on another post social media post on Oct. 5.

“This crew of brave firefighters from México deserves international notoriety as a league of humanitarian super heroes... God bless them!,” wrote Ray Rocuant

Linda King wrote “Thank you Mexico for all your help with our fires. My sister and her husband live in Sequoia Crest. I thank you and they thank you.”

“Thank you so very much for coming to the aid of our forest,” wrote Nancy Pengilly adding “Be safe out there and may God always protect and guide you.”

“Thank you to our international firefighters for coming to our aid!” wrote Daniel Simon

“It’s amazing what can be accomplished when people from other nations come together to help those in need,” wrote Holly Peltzer.

Estephany Dayana Campos Garcia wrote “Que buena oportunidad para nosotros y estos bomberos puro orgullo mexicano!”

“Love our neighbors to the South! Thank you!Thank you!” wrote Cindy Robinson, while Gladys Espinoza wrote “Gracias por su servicio y ayuda! Que Dios los proteja siempre. ”

“¡Muchas gracias Mexico y muchísimos gracias bomberos bravos!” wrote Anthony Mendoza

“Muchisimas Gracias Mexico para prestarnos tus bomberos capaz y valiente!” wrote Amy Tollner.

“Thank you so much Mexico for lending us your brave and capable firefighters!” wrote Amanda Cromeenes Spears on a post of the CONAFOR arrival were many welcomed the professional firefighters and showed their gratitude for them being here.

“Thank you Mexico for coming and helping us! This amazing to have all you fire fighters here,” Steve Feaster

“Thank you mexico. Not sure why you would help us after the way we treat you but thanks with love,” wrote Sam Bach.

Two Mexico firefighters test positive for coronavirus while battling SQF Complex fire in Tulare County

The U.S. National Forest confirmed last week (Oct. 29) that three firefighters supporting the SQF Complex tested positive for COVID-19, including two firefighters from México’s Comisión Nacional Forestral (CONAFOR) who were supporting efforts in suppressing the SQF Complex fire.

The other positive case is a U.S. Forest Service firefighter.

It is unclear how the firefighters contracted the coronavirus, when they tested positive or if the two CONAFOR firefighters worked within the same crew or in two different crews.

CONAFOR sent five teams of 20 trained, equipped firefighters to help fight the forest fires in California and each crew worked separately from each other.

In a statement, the U.S National Forest said that all three individuals are currently in isolated lodging under the supervision, ensuring food, provisions, and access to health professionals are all met.

Julissa González, Forest Service public information Pacific Southwest region, said a COVID-19 advisor, procedures and provisions as well as there is a process of testing in place at each fire incident including the SQF Complex.

The CONAFOR members arrived in the United States on Sept. 23 in San Bernardino representing 22 states in México. They arrived to Sequoia National Forest on Sept. 25 and were deployed the SQF Complex Fire on Sept. 26.

After a second negative test result, the remaining CONAFOR crew members will return to México at the end of this week, according to the U.S National Forest. The remaining two CONAFOR firefighters will remain in the U.S. until they are safe to travel back home.

The Forest Service said it is “grateful for our México partner’s professionalism, teamwork, and support over the last month. The team was instrumental in helping us reach 75 percent containment, and we wish them safe travels back home.”

The SQF Complex in Tulare County, which started on Aug. 19 because of lighting, is a combination of the Castle and Shotgun fires that began within the Golden Trout Wilderness of the Sequoia National Forest.