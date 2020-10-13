Vallarta Supermarket wants bigger bite of grocery business

Alfredo González, one of five brothers who own Vallarta Supermarkets, showed up in Madera last month at the opening of the chain’s 51st store. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Looking for dried chili peppers?

How about California peppers, New México peppers, guajillo peppers, Japanese peppers, chili de árbol peppers, or, pasillo anchos?

Madera’s newest supermarket offers that and more.

Like sushi, lard by the pound, fresh tortillas, carnitas to go, fruit drinks, fresh fish, sweet bread and enough produce to survive a pandemic.

It boasts a 42-foot-long meat counter, and a full floral shop.

There are 12 different types of ceviche.

When Madera Mayor Andy Medellín helped cut the ribbon last month to open the 51st store in the Vallarta Supermarket empire, it was another signal that supermarkets that cater to the Latino market are staking their claims for a share of a multi-billion-industry industry that thrives on the San Joaquín Valley’s growing demographics.

Latino households spend $4,740 annually on food at home, about 1.4 percent more than the average household in the country.

“Business people and investors have learned that there was this almost-untapped and growing market over the last few years,” said Dr. Antonio Ávalos, an economics professor at Fresno State. “They have been studying and learning how to approach this market.”

So far, he said, chains like Vallarta and El Súper have figured out how to sell themselves – and their products – to the Latino market. Latinos make up more than half the population in Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Madera and Merced counties and are near or above 40 percent in Stanislaus and San Joaquín counties.

Fresno boasts three Vallarta markets. The most recent one opened on Clinton near Highway 99 four years ago and was the chain’s 29th store. (Last week, it opened its 52nd store, this one in Indio).

Vallarta hopes to have 100 stores in California by 2030.

El Súper has about 63 stores across the country.

The largest Latino supermarket chain in the country is Bravo Supermarkets, with 70 stores along the East Coast.

Fiesta Foods on Kings Canyon, before joining the El Súper chain, hosted an outdoor concert in the parking lot featuring Yolanda Pérez and Lorenzo de Monteclaro.

Down the street from the Madera Vallarta store on Country Club Drive is a Rancho San Miguel, which has stores in Livingston, Merced, Lodi, Ceres, and, Stockton.

Vallarta is easily the behemoth in the Valley. The chain, which was founded in 1985 by Enrique González Sr. in Van Nuys, is supposedly eying growth into Northern California. Madera is its northernmost store.

“It’s one more baby in the family,” said Alfredo González, one of the four brothers who joined González Sr. in the business.

The brother showed up at the Madera store opening to greet shoppers, tour the 60,000-square-foot store (which sits inside a remodeled Mervyn’s Store), or chat with some of the store’s 250 employees.

González wouldn’t reveal future plans.

“It is a focus on how to find stores and develop them, open them to grow our staff, develop our staff and ourselves also at the same time,” said González.

Business experts attribute the growth of Latino supermarkets to the growth of the Latino population, which is now the largest minority group in the country with purchasing power of $1.7 trillion, or almost 11 percent of overall spending.

When the numbers are there, the supermarkets will cater to them, said Avalos.

“We Latinos are growing faster than any other group,” he said. “So, we have more mouths to feed. That purchasing power will continue to grow.”

Ávalos pointed to increasing home ownership that helps Latinos grow their household income, which in turn drives up more purchasing of groceries.

But, it is more than mere demographics that are driving the Latino supermarket business, according to a report by the Hispanic Millennial Project.

Second-generation Latino millennials see food as a key way to connect with their culture, the report deduces.

“Seventy-three percent of U.S.-born Hispanci millennials choose food and beverages that connect them to their culture or heritage,” said the report.

Avalos said savvy business owners will realize that their stores cater to more than just Latinos to thrive.

While immigrants from México may find products, or a greater assortment, than they will find in a Save Mart or Vons, non-Latinos are going to a place like Vallarta for a new experience.

“The business model is working really well because they’ve figured out how to make these stores attractive to Latinos,” said Ávalos.

Immigration from Latin American countries have slowed in recent decades, which makes it more difficult for Latino supermarket owners to figure out future growth, said Avalos.

Parents and grandparents who moved from México and Central América maintain strong cultural and traditional roots, he said.

“But after a few years, they are increasingly becoming assimilated in American culture, traditions and language,” said Ávalos. “And those being born here, their connections with their home countries are not the same as the parents and grandparents who actually came here.”

Vallarta officials have taken notice that non-Latinos are regular shoppers. Hmongs and Filipinos go for fresh produce.

Produce from México, Chile and Vietnam can be found at Vallarta.

Medellín, the Madera mayor, sees more than just groceries when he walks into a Vallarta store. He also sees the jobs generated. Vallarta has 8,000 overall employees.

Soledad Amezola showed up for the 9 a.m. store opening at 1 a.m., and discovered she was third in line.

“They have many things here I can’t find in other stores in Madera,” said Amezola, 73, who passed the time listening to music on her cellphone.

In the past, she had a friend drive her to Fresno to shop at Vallarta.

“No more,” said Amezola about relying on a ride to get her groceries.