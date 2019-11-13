George López to be inducted to the California Hall of Fame. The actor in 2016, in this filed photo.

Actor/comedian George López is one of the 10 inductees of the California Hall of Fame’s 13th class announced Wednesday (Nov. 13) by Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

“There is no other place in the world I’d rather be from than the great state of California,” said López who was born and raised in Los Ángeles.

López’s multifaceted career encompasses television, film, stand-up comedy and late-night television. He is currently on his national stand-up comedy ‘The Wall World Tour,’ and, recently completed ‘The Comedy Get Down’ comedy tour with Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer.

The comedians also debuted a BET-scripted comedy series based on the tour.

The hall of fame was established in 2006 to honor legendary people who embody California’s spirit and have made their mark on history through achievements across a variety of fields, including the arts, education, business and labor, science, sports, philanthropy and public service.

Inductees are selected yearly by the governor and first partner.

“Jennifer and I are pleased to induct this class of extraordinary Californians into the Hall of Fame,” said Newsom in a statement. “These inductees embody California’s innovative spirit and they inspire us with all they’ve accomplished throughout their careers and lives.”

Introducing the #CAHallofFame 2019 inductees!



Watch @GavinNewsom & @JenSiebelNewsom announce 10 phenomenal Californians who will be added to a new @CAMuseum exhibit and embody our state’s innovate spirit and values. #CaliforniaForAll pic.twitter.com/FanwaijEUX — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) November 13, 2019

“The Hall of Fame is a chance for us to make a statement about what this state stands for, and these phenomenal Californians truly represent the best of who we are and our California values,” said Siebel Newsom.

Other 2019 inductees include Dr. Maya Angelou, RuPaul Charles, Brandi Chastain, Dr. France A. Córdova, Tony Hawk, Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston, Reverend James M. Lawson, Jr., Wolfgang Puck and Helen M. Turley.

López was last seen in the film ‘El Chicano’ (2019) and recently wrapped shooting the crime thriller ‘The Tax Collector’ and faith-based film ‘Walking with Herb.’

He starred in and produced the comedy series ‘López’ on TV Land. For two seasons he hosted ‘López Tonight,’ a late-night television talk show. It was his return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing and starring in the groundbreaking hit sitcom ‘George López,’ which ran for six seasons on ABC. The show remains a hit in syndication on both broadcast stations and cable, ranking as one of the top-rated shows on the network and among the top five comedies and top 20 weekly programs in syndication.

The new inductees join 122 Californians previously inducted for embodying the state’s spirit of innovation.

Inductees and family members of posthumous inductees will be presented with Spirit of California medals by the governor at a Dec. 10 ceremony at the California Museum.

In addition, the lives and legacies of the new inductees will be featured in an all-new artifact exhibit at the museum opening Dec. 11.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this new class with Gov. Newsom and the First Partner,” said museum trustee and chair Richard S. Costigan III. “We’re also grateful to lead sponsor Visit California. With their generous support, the museum’s programming highlighting the state’s diverse history, arts and culture will inspire more than 120,000 visitors to make their own mark on history in 2020.”

Members of the public are invited to watch red carpet arrivals starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in a public viewing area on 10th Street between P and O streets.

Following red carpet arrivals, the 13th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. at https://www.californiamuseum.org/webcasts.

