Reported STDs reach epidemic levels in California according to state health department

Syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia cases are continuing to increase throughout California and are at the highest levels in 30 years, according to the California Department of Public Health.

“STDs are preventable by practicing safe-sex, and many can be cured with antibiotics,” said acting State Public Health Officer Dr. Charity Dean.

CDPH) released on Oct. 8 the final data on sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in California in 2018.

The number of reported cases in 2018 for syphilis (all stages) was 25,344 which was 265 percent more than 10 years ago while for gonorrhea there were 79,397 cases reported or 211 percent more than 10 years ago and 232,181 cases reported for chlamydia which is 56 percent more than 10 years ago.

Nearly 7 out of 10 early syphilis male cases were among men who have sex with men in 2018.

Disparities in STD rates persist throughout the state, with the highest among young people, African Americans, and gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, according to CDPH.

The number of congenital syphilis cases was 14 percent higher than the previous year and nearly 900 percent higher than in 2012, which according to health officials is particularly concerning.

In 2018, 15 percent of women of childbearing age diagnosed with syphilis were pregnant. The number of infants born with congenital syphilis increased for the 6th year in a row.

Congenital syphilis can be fatal to infants with 22 stillbirths or neonatal deaths in 2018.

STDs can cause a number of serious health problems.

If left untreated, chlamydia and gonorrhea – which are the most commonly reported STDs in California - can cause pelvic inflammatory disease and lead to infertility, ectopic pregnancy, and chronic pelvic pain.

Syphilis can cause permanent loss of vision, hearing and other neurologic problems.

The highest rates of STDs are among young individuals ages 15-24, according to state health department.

“Regular testing and treatment are essential prevention strategies, even for people who have no symptoms,” said Dean. “Most people infected with an STD do not know it.”

According to state health officials, CDPH is collaborating with local health departments and organizations throughout the state to coordinate efforts to control STDs, hepatitis C and human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV).

The 2019-2020 state budget includes increases in funds to help address the rise in STDs, including $40 million over four years to enhance the capacity of local health departments to identify, monitor and respond to communicable diseases.

Other funds include $5 million per year for each of the following - STD, HIV and Hepatitis C prevention and control by local health departments and community-based organizations, as well as $2 million per year to enhance local health department capacity for STD prevention and control.

What can you do prevent STDs?

▪ Become informed. Knowledge is power. Learn about STDs and how you can reduce your risk.

▪ Talk with your partner. Discuss STDs and STD testing before you have sex.

▪ Protect yourself. Using condoms and having sex with just one person who is also just having sex with you are ways to protect yourself from STD.

▪ Get tested. Sexual health is an important part of overall health. The only way to know if you have an STD is to get tested. Talk with your medical provider about your lifestyle and about getting tested for STDs.

▪ Protect your partners. If you are diagnosed with a STD, talk to your partner about the importance of testing and treatment, and collaborate with your local health department to ensure your partner has an opportunity to protect their health and protect you from reinfection.

For more information, visit the CDPH Sexually Transmitted Diseases Control Branch.