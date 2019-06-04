Brain power galore at Fresno State commencement

Undergraduate dean’s medalist Theresa Monreal (Craig School of Business) applauds during the 103rd Fresno State Commencement at the Save Mart Center.
Undergraduate dean’s medalist Kaylee Gutiérrez (Kremen School of Education and Human Development) smiles during the 103rd Fresno State Commencement at the Save Mart Center.
Graduates pay attention during the 103rd Fresno State Commencement.
Graduate dean’s medalist Arnoldo Treviño (College of Health and Human Services) was recognized during the 103rd Fresno State commencement at the Save Mart Center.
Kremen School of Education and Human Development dean’s medalists Haylee Gutiérrez (undergraduate) and Primavera Leah Martínez (graduate) celebrate during the May 18 Fresno State commencement at Save Mart Center.
Fresno State graduates demonstrated their creativity on their mortar boards.
Fresno television cameraman George Garnica graduated from the College of Arts and Humanities on May 18.
Dean’s medalist Arnoldo Treviño sends a message on his mortar board during the May 18 Fresno State Commencement.
Dean’s medalist Arnoldo Treviño shakes hands with Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro during the May 18 Fresno State Commencement at the Save Mart Center.
Theresa Monreal of Madera, the dean’s undergraduate medalist from the Craig School of Business, waves to family and friends.
Graduate dean’s medalist Camerina Morales enjoys the moment during the 103rd Fresno State commencement May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
Undergraduate dean’s medalist María Díaz (College of Science and Mathematics) enjoys the moment during the 103rd Fresno State commencement May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
Graduates enjoy the moment at the 103rd Fresno State commencement May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
Graduates enjoy the moment at the 103rd Fresno State commencement May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
Graduates enjoy the moment at the 103rd Fresno State commencement May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
Graduates enjoy the moment at the 103rd Fresno State commencement May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
Graduates got creative with their mortar boards at the 103rd Fresno State commencement May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
Graduates got creative with their mortar boards at the 103rd Fresno State commencement May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
Graduates got creative with their mortar boards at the 103rd Fresno State commencement May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
Graduates got creative with their mortar boards at the 103rd Fresno State commencement May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate gazes at the crowd during the 103rd Fresno State commencement May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
Graduate dean’s medalist Juan Guzmán (Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Managmeent) enjoys the moment during the May 17 convocation and hooding ceremony for the Kremen School of Education and Human Development.
Graduate dean’s medalist Arnoldo Treviño (College of Health and Human Services) enjoys the moment.
Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management dean’s medalists Andrea Fernández Soto and Juan Guzmán wait for the 103rd Fresno State commencement to start on May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro high-fives a graduate at the start of the 103rd Fresno State commencement to start on May 18 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro enters the floor of the Save Mart Center at the start of the 103rd Fresno State commencement to start on May 18.
Professor Faith Sidlow snaps a photo during the 103rd Fresno State commencement to start on May 18.
A graduate listens during the 103rd Fresno State commencement to start on May 18.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro told the class of 2019 that they will play an important role in bettering the Central Valley and the state.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro bestows an honorary doctorate of Science on longtime Valley ag leader John C. Harris.
English professor Melanie Hernández was recognized with a Promising New Faculty award during the 103rd Fresno State commencement to start on May 18.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro bestows an honorary doctorate of Humane Letters on 1970 graduate Janis Yanehiro, who has won numerous Emmys and is an inductee into the Academy of Television and Radio Hall of Fame in New York City.
Fresno State alumna Janis Yanchiro was presented with an honorary doctorate degree of Humane Letters.
Early/special education professor Juliet Wahleithner was recognized with a Promising New Faculty award during the 103rd Fresno State commencement to start on May 18.
Undergraduate dean’s medalist Cirenio Hisasaga (Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology) applauds during the May 17 convocation and hooding ceremony for the Kremen School of Education and Human Development.
Graduate dean’s medalist Arnoldo Treviño (College of Health and Human Services) applauds the moment during the May 17 convocation and hooding ceremony for the Kremen School of Education and Human Development.
Engineering professor Gregory Kriehn was honored with the provost’s excellence in teaching award.
Undergraduate dean’s medalist Theresa Monreal (Craig School of Business) was recognized during the 103rd Fresno State Commencement at the Save Mart Center.
Anthony Mele of Fresno was the recipient of the University Medal signifying him as the top graduate program graduate.
Undergraduate dean’s medalist Primavera Leah Martínez (College of Arts and Humanities) was recognized as winner of the President’s Medal during the 103rd Fresno State Commencement at the Save Mart Center.
Student body president Demitria Wack addressed the graduates during the 103rd Fresno State Commencement at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State student body president Demitria Wack gave congratulatory remarks.
