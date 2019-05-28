ABC’s of your Health: Could pending legislation lower health care cost for Californians?

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra is sponsoring a health-related bill in the state Legislature. Agencia EFE

The deadline for the state Assembly to take action on pending proposals legislation to reduce healthcare cost is fast approaching.

Key legislators, health experts, and consumer advocates hopes the assembly votes to pass three key bills before the May 31 deadline to make a meaningful impact on the rising costs in the health care system.

The Care4All California coalition’s proposals could save California consumers hundreds of millions of dollars, however face opposition from the health care industry.

Care4All California is a coalition of consumer, community, labor, progressive, and health care organizations working to advance the goal of affordable health care for all Californians.

The proposals to reduce health care costs include:

Ban surprise ER billing, by preventing surprise bills from out-of-network hospital ER visits so consumers are only billed their in-network rates and don’t receive outrageously large bills following an emergency. The AB 1611, by assembly member David Chiu, D-San Francisco is co-sponsored by California Labor Federation and Health Access California.

Expand and improve rate review for health insurance to build on what works, by extending DMHC and CDI’s authority to conduct rate review in the large group insurance market, which has the potential to save consumers hundreds of millions of dollars, and to standardize and improve the information that insurers must report. The AB 731 by assembly member Ash Kalra, D-San Jose is co-sponsored by Health Access California, California Labor Federation, SEIU California, UNITE HERE, and Teamsters

Target the practice of “pay for delay” for prescription drugs, by deterring the collusive agreements where drug manufacturers pay generic companies to delay the introduction of lower-price medication to the market which keep drug prices higher for longer. The AB 824 by assembly member Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, is sponsored by Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

According to health care advocates, the United States spends more than most industrialized countries on health care, not because the use of more services or have better health outcomes, but because prices are higher.

For a health system to be sustainable, health advocates said the system must lower prices while improving quality and equity.

Sara Flocks, policy coordinator for the California Labor Federation said many families skip the care or go into debt because of the high cost of health care.

“These three bills protect patients of outrage health care cost,” said Flocks of the need for the assembly to pass those proposals. “We need to protect the patients.”

Flocks said there is the need to look at why prescription prices are sky rocketing as well as why premiums keep going up.

Blanca Castro, director of advocacy for AARP said older Americans are not using medication for one-time event.

“They are taking those medications for the rest of their lives,” Castro said, adding that those older population are in Medicare and have annual incomes of $26,000.

“We got to put a stop to that kind of agreement being put in place,” Castro said of the ‘pay for delay’ practice.

Castro called that practice a “criminal way” that is affecting millions of people across California.

“We believe the consumers and community members and voters will be able to prevail in rewards to these issues,’ Castro said, adding that some of those issues are the at the federal level. However, it is uncertain if anything will pass in congress to control the cost of healthcare coverage.

Anthony Wright, executive director for Health Access California said the state seems to have some of the best protections in the nation however more needs to be done to avoid loopholes.

Wright said those three bills provides direct and tangible benefits to Californians. While the coalition strongly support expanding coverage, Wright said it’s important to make the cost of healthcare more affordable.