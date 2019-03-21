ABC’s of your Health: Did you know that lead poisoning is 100 percent preventable?

This year National Poison Prevention Week is taking place March 17-23.
And during this week, the Fresno County Department of Public Health Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program would like to bring awareness to the dangers of lead poisoning and remind families that lead is a poison too.
And did you know that lead poisoning is 100 percent preventable?
The Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program provides services to the community to increase awareness about the hazards of lead exposure and increase the number of children tested for blood lead poisoning.
With Fresno County being one of the highest counties in the state when it comes to the number of children with high levels of lead in their blood, county health officials wants parents to be aware if their children are a risk of lead poisoning.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, there is no safe level of lead.
The goal of National Prevention Poisoning Week (NPPW), which was established in 1961, is to bring attention to the dangers of poisons and how to prevent poisonings.
According to CDC, the U.S. emergency departments treat over 300 children every day for accidental poisoning.
During National Poison Prevention Week, the CLPPP participates in outreach events such as presentations to parents, and media campaigns to spread the word about the dangers of lead poisoning in children and how to prevent it.
Nicole Alatorre, health education specialist in the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention program, said this year the program’s outreach campaign includes radio ads in English, Spanish and Hmong as well as digital ads targeting Fresno County’s Zip Codes 93701, 93702, and 93706.
She said those are three Zip Codes in the county with high number of children with lead level of 4.5 or more in their blood.
Alatorre said in Fresno county, the most common way children are poisoned or exposed to lead is through peeling or chipping of lead based paint from homes built before 1978. Other sources of lead are contaminated soil around the house, imported ceramics, imported foods and home remedies.
“Some family use some imported pot and plates. Some families use imported spices, when the families themselves go and visit,” Alatorre said, adding that one of the main food item in Fresno that is a source of lead is eating the chapulines or grasshoppers.
“Those have a lot of lead,” Alatorre said, adding ways to prevent lead poison at older homes is to reduce the amount of dust, also have a diet high on iron, calcium and Vitamin C, which can help reduce the among of lead in children’s body.
When children test with high levels of lead in their blood, Alatorre said the program does some public health intervention such as environmental home inspections and health education to families of severely lead-poisoned children.
“We do home visits and provide education,” she said.
Alatorre said lead in the body can cause brain damage, behavior problems, trouble concentrating at school and stomach issues such as constipation. Lead poisoning affects are irreversible and last a lifetime.
And the only way to tell if a child is suffering from lead poisoning is through a blood test from a doctor, she added.
For more information on how to keep your family safe from lead poisoning, call the Fresno County Department of Public Health Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program at (559) 600-3590 or visit www.fcdph.org/lead.
If someone has ingested a potentially serious chemical, call California Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.
The county also has a Lead Hazard Control Program to assist homeowners with the remediation of lead based paint hazards. To enroll your home call (559) 600-3357.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
