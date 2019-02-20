Central Valley state senator introduces legislation to expand asthma preventive services to low-income families in California

Ever since she joined the Fresno City Council five years ago, Councilmember Esmeralda Soria has been thwarted in efforts to have the city set up a fund to help undocumented residents with legal costs or to proclaim itself as a sanctuary city.

When Fresno was listed 34th among the most immigrant-friendly cities in the U.S. recently, Soria lamented the low ranking and suggested there were ways Fresno could move up on that ranking.