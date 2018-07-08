Big scholarship payday for Miss California winners; Latinas capture Miss Congeniality

Lodi resident MacKenzie Freed (Miss California 2018) and Santa Ana’s Cameron Doan (Miss California Outstanding Teen 2018) were not the only winners at last week’s Miss California Pageant.
Sure, Freed, who represented Treasure Island, picked up a total of $27,300 in scholarship money ($26,000 for the title; $1,000 for scholastic achievement; and, $300 for preliminary swimsuit).
Doan, a student at Mater Dei High School, pocketed a minimum of $13,,000 ($12,000 for the title; $500 for preliminary evening wear/on-stage question; and $500 for preliminary talent).
Freed and Doan, however, were not the only winners. The 55 Miss contestants divvied up $94,950 in scholarship money; while the 28 Teen hopefuls divided up $21,100 in scholarship funds.
Each of the 39 Miss finalists who did not make the final 16 received $750 in scholarships.
Other scholarships were awarded to preliminary competition winners, top non-finalists in preliminary contests, among others.
Alcáraz, Nessary nab Miss Congeniality
Miss High Desert Hills Valerie Alcáraz, a 24-year-old double major (biological sciences and psychology) at Fullerton State, was voted Miss Congeniality among the 55 Miss contestants.
Alcáraz, who had competed in pageants since she was 13 years old but never won until this year, performed the operatic piece from ‘Figaro’ for her talent.
Miss Garden Grove Sophie Nessary – whose sister JR Nessary competed in the Miss pageant representing Miss Anaheim – won the Teen Miss Congeniality among 28 contestants.
Nessary performed a song from ‘Phantom of the Opera’ for her talent.
The Miss Congeniality titles meant a $450 scholarship for Alcáraz and $300 for Nessary.
Alcáraz was among nine Latinas who competed in the Miss California Pageant.
Nessary was one of two contestants in the Miss Teen competition.
Miss California 2018
▪ Miss California MacKenzie Freed (Miss Treasure Island): $17,000 People’s Choice plus Scholarship Associates; $5,000 City of Fresno; $300 preliminary swimsuit; $1,000 scholastic achievement.
▪ First runner-up Katie Wayland (Miss Orange Coast): $7,500 Crown Club plus Scholarship Associates; $500 preliminary talent.
▪ Second runner-up Nikki Holbrook (Miss Barbary Coast): $5,000 Crown Club plus Scholarship Associates; $500 preliminary talent.
▪ Third runner-up Caelin Nieto (Miss Los Ángeles County): $4,000 Crown Club plus Scholarship Associates.
▪ Fourth runner-up Jane Kennedy (Miss Yosemite Valley): $3,500 Crown Club plus Scholarship Associates.
▪ Top 7 finalist Monica Stainer (Miss Culver City): $2,000
▪ Top 7 finalist Sarell Diamond (Miss Hollywood): $2,000; $300 preliminary swimsuit.
▪ Top 7 finalist Shayna Lee (Miss San Luis Obispo County): $2,000; $1,000 STEM from Kay Dillon Foundation.
▪ Top 7 finalist Alissa Anderegg (Miss Greater East Bay: $2,000; $1,000 community service.
▪ Top 7 finalist Jacqueline Wibowo (Miss San José): $2,000; $500 scholastic achievement honorable mention.
▪ Top 7 finalist Marisa Butler (Miss San Diego): $2,000; $300 preliminary swimsuit
▪ Top 7 finalist Alyssa Scofield (Miss San Fernando Valley): $2,000
▪ Top 7 finalist Songee Barger (Miss Golden Valley): $2,000
▪ Top 7 finalist Jazmín Ávalos (Miss Canyon Hills): $2,000
▪ Top 16 finalist Chelsea Vuong (Miss Golden Gate): $2,000; $500 preliminary talent; $1,000 interview
▪ Top 16 finalist Sarah Dahdouh (Miss San Francisco): $2,000; $300 preliminary swimsuit.
▪ Non-finalist talent Katherine Reaves (Miss High Desert); Eileen Kim (City of Orange); Kindle Cowger (Miss Fresno County); Sarah Bui (Miss Garden Grove): $500 each.
▪ Community service honorable mention Amia Nash (Miss Silicón Valley): $500.
▪ Miracle Maker Joye Forrest (Miss Woodland Hills): $2,500.
▪ Miss Congeniality Valerie Alcáraz (Miss High Desert Hills): $450.
Miss California Teen 2018
▪ Miss California Outstanding Teen Cameron Doan (Miss Anaheim): $12,000; $500 preliminary talent; $300 preliminary evening wear/on-stage question.
▪ First runner-up Ava Siniscalchi (Miss Yorba Linda): $2,500; $500 preliminary talent; $300 preliminary evening wear/on-stage question; $250 scholastic achievement.
▪ Second runner-up Haylee Chaussee (Miss Canyon Hills): $2,000
▪ Third runner-up Helen Czochanski (Miss Anaheim Hills): $1,500; $500 preliminary talent; $300 interview; $2,500 Miracle Maker.
▪ Fourth runner-up Maya Gaskin (Miss Central California): $1,000
▪ Top 11 finalist non-winners Olivia Sally (Miss Contra Costa); Lexie Van Os (Miss San Joaquín County); Ayra Demirovich (Miss Treasure Island); Marlo Carpenter (Miss Merced County); Jacqueline Pizza (Miss Ventura County); Emma Gerson (Miss Silicón Valley): $500 each.
▪ Preliminary talent Ayra Demirovich (Miss Treasure Island): $500
▪ Non-finalist talent Kassidy Aslay (Los Ángeles County); Paulina Dole (Miss Placentia); Cristina Morales (Miss Sacramento); Natalie DeSousa (Miss Santa Clara); Abigail Salyer (Miss Kings County): $300.
▪ Scholastic achievement Paulina Dole (Miss Placentia): $250.
▪ Community service Allee Her (Miss Clovis): $500.
▪ Spirit award Nicolette Paige Sichmeller (Miss Culver City): $200.
▪ Hostess award Rachel Axt (Miss Fresno County): $300.
▪ Miss Congeniality Sophie Nessary (Miss Garden Grove): $300.
▪ Top sales, third, Abigail Salyer (Miss Kings Count): $225.
